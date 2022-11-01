ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

15-year-old boy shot after fight in Avondale park

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

A fight at Avondale park led to a 15-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries over the weekend, police said.

According to officials with the Amarillo Police Department, at 6:52 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Avondale park on a report of a shooting.

As officers arrived to the school park, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were informed that several juveniles had been at the park fighting and one of the juveniles pulled out a gun and fired rounds, injuring the victim.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation by the Juvenile Investigation Squad.

Sissy
3d ago

What is becoming of Amarillo? All this crime is so horrible! Prayers for the families of these misguided youths. Prayers for the injured young man.🙏

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

