Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents might notice some unusual creatures hanging out in front of Prien Lake Mall for the next couple of weekends. The Jurassic Empire is dropping into the area to deliver a fun and interactive surprise for kids and adults of all ages. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
WESTLAKE, LA
GATOR 99.5

LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley area

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of the Ragley area, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
RAGLEY, LA
High School Football PRO

Lake Charles, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 10: Some teams move up start time due to weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather as the regular season comes to a close, some teams have opted to move up the start of tonight’s games to 6 p.m. Rayne at Leesville, Westlake at South Beauregard and Avoyelles at Pickering have been moved up to 6 p.m.
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles City Council votes unanimously to broadcast meetings

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted in favor of publicly airing meetings Wednesday evening. The council discussed the issue two weeks ago, but the item was deferred until this week. The original ordinance read as follows:. An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New treatment uses amniotic membrane to treat dry eye

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least 19 million people suffer from dry eye, which is excessive evaporation of tears. We learned about a new treatment option available in the Lake Area, and it comes from a place you might not expect. After dealing with dry eye for many years,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA

