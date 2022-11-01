Read full article on original website
Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents might notice some unusual creatures hanging out in front of Prien Lake Mall for the next couple of weekends. The Jurassic Empire is dropping into the area to deliver a fun and interactive surprise for kids and adults of all ages. The...
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley area
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of the Ragley area, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
Lake Charles, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
TDL WEEK 10: Some teams move up start time due to weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the threat of severe weather as the regular season comes to a close, some teams have opted to move up the start of tonight’s games to 6 p.m. Rayne at Leesville, Westlake at South Beauregard and Avoyelles at Pickering have been moved up to 6 p.m.
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state leaders consider America’s LNG and Gas Summit and Exhibition something to be proud of. Others want to be in the limelight too, but in opposition to LNG. Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at...
Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy
DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
Pilots, passengers enjoy World Series watch party at Lake Charles Airport
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Unfortunately for some people, their working or traveling hours happen during the World Series. The Freeman Jet Center at the Lake Charles Regional Airport put together a “fly-in watch party” for Wednesday night’s Game Four. Pilots and passengers watched the game on...
LCPD: Avoid E. Prien Lake at Common and Deaton for 6 hours due to accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is advising drivers to avoid East Prien Lake Road at Common and Deaton streets until 10 p.m. due to an accident. A driver had a medical condition and hit multiple cars at the intersection of Common and Prien Lake Road, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said. The vehicle stopped after hitting a utility pole at Deaton Street.
Lake Charles City Council votes unanimously to broadcast meetings
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Council voted in favor of publicly airing meetings Wednesday evening. The council discussed the issue two weeks ago, but the item was deferred until this week. The original ordinance read as follows:. An ordinance authorizing the recording of meetings of the...
VIDEO Lake Charles’ Grant Navarre Spends a Night in Haunted House
I have always heard stories about haunted houses around the Lake Area but have never really experienced any of it myself. For those of you that ever had the chance to meet Denver that worked at the Lake Charles Civic Center, I swear he still walks around that building and so do most of the workers.
New treatment uses amniotic membrane to treat dry eye
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At least 19 million people suffer from dry eye, which is excessive evaporation of tears. We learned about a new treatment option available in the Lake Area, and it comes from a place you might not expect. After dealing with dry eye for many years,...
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
