Central Illinois Proud
Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
starvedrock.media
Contextualizing cash bail’s end in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD — While a new law overhauling Illinois’ system of pretrial detention continues to face scrutiny ahead of its Jan. 1 implementation date, new research suggests that the old cash-based system “results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed.”. That’s according to the Loyola University...
SAFE-T Act's Elimination of Cash Bail a Positive Development, Cook County's Chief Judge Says
Even though it is not on the ballot this November, the SAFE-T Act will still figure prominently in the 2022 midterm elections, and Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans is hoping to set the record straight on what the bill does, and does not, do. Evans, who has served in...
tspr.org
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker moves to make abortion more accessible to people in prisons
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pledged to remove a barrier to abortion for people in prison after a WBEZ investigation found incarcerated people had to pay for the procedure and the wages of the correctional officer required to accompany them to appointments outside the prison. “Moving forward, abortion procedures and their...
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
Wanted Illinois man: suspect in a crime in August
Illinois State Police are looking for a suspect that is accused of killing a man in East St. Louis in August 2022
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
beckersdental.com
Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme
An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
aledotimesrecord.com
‘Biased and defamatory:’ Fake, inaccurate newspapers target Dem officials, Illinois voters
Political mailers have been commonplace in election years, telling voters who or who not to support and where they stand on the issues. However, in recent weeks, a similar albeit alternative form of dissemination has occurred throughout Sangamon County in the lead-up to Election Day. Designed in the format of...
advantagenews.com
Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures
An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?
You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
tspr.org
Statewide: Restaurant challenges continue
After a period that saw limits on indoor dining, restaurants are now dealing with a different set of problems. Inflation has led to a rise in food and labor costs. That's has forced some to close and made it difficult for those who have kept their doors open. Also this...
Can you trust what Illinois is telling you about Amendment 1?
Now they’re trying to sneak through another Constitutional Amendment. Which begs the question, why not just pass a law? A Constitutional Amendment is a BIG step.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois
When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
WIFR
Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
Poop Head Illinois Couple Had Crack, LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, Guns, and Two Kids in Car
An Illinois couple was busted with over $13,000 worth of crack, LSD, 'shrooms, Ecstasy, guns in car...and two kids. WTH. WCFCourier. Mariah Marie Ruiz and Rogelio Perez Jr from Illinois were cruising through Iowa, and speeding at three in the morning. That is when officers pulled the couple over. There was sticky icky icky scent on weed in the car, so the cops searched the vehicle.
Illinois senator urges residents to apply for FEMA flood aid
Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and emergency agencies held a press conference at a FEMA disaster recovery center to encourage more homeowners to apply for flood relief before the deadline next month.
Explorer Gets Real Close to Cottonmouth on Snake Road in Illinois
Many people go to the infamous Snake Road in Illinois this time of year on purpose. I'm gonna take a hard pass, but that wasn't a problem for a recent explorer who shared up-close video of the very venomous Cottonmouth snake. If you're not familiar with Snake Road, it's a...
