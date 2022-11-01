ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

Jails still holding mentally ill inmates for extended time

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Illinois, county jails are still housing inmates mentally unfit to stand trial for extended periods of time and in some instances over half a year. In June six county sheriffs sued the Department of Human Services and Governor JB Pritzker, alleging the state using...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Contextualizing cash bail’s end in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — While a new law overhauling Illinois’ system of pretrial detention continues to face scrutiny ahead of its Jan. 1 implementation date, new research suggests that the old cash-based system “results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed.”. That’s according to the Loyola University...
ILLINOIS STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms

In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersdental.com

Illinois dentist sentenced to prison for $1.2M fraud scheme

An Illinois dentist was recently sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for orchestrating a $1.2 million fraud scheme. Michael Egan, DDS, owned and operated a dental practice in Tinley Park, Ill. He fraudulently obtained $1.2 million in medical care loans for dental work that was never performed, according to a Nov. 2 news release.
TINLEY PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Over 132,000 Illinois public employees make over six figures

An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found a staggering number of people were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog organization OpenTheBooks.com found educators, city managers, bus drivers and even barbers were pulling in over $100,000 a year. A total of 132,188 public employees made six-figure salaries, costing taxpayers $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey host Get Out the Vote rallies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just three days ahead of midterm elections, candidates are hitting the campaign trail hard, hoping to persuade any voters who are still undecided. As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports, voters across the state and the country are getting ready to hit the polls. Saturday candidates took one of their final chances at swaying votes in their favor. Republican nominee for governor Darren Baily hosted multiple Get Out the Vote rallies. the first was in Bloomington Saturday morning. "This race is close, but this race is winnable," Bailey said. "We have the power to change this great state and it starts...
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Did You Know Minors Under 21 Can Legally Drink In Illinois?

You gotta love random laws and especially the weird loopholes and Illinois definitely has one. For a lot of us, turning 21 means a big boozy celebration as you're now legal to drink. I went to Margaritaville party for mine. For the first few years of the "officially legal" privilege, you're excited to be carded at the bars (then you get old and it becomes a compliment if it even happens at all).
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust

JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
tspr.org

Statewide: Restaurant challenges continue

After a period that saw limits on indoor dining, restaurants are now dealing with a different set of problems. Inflation has led to a rise in food and labor costs. That's has forced some to close and made it difficult for those who have kept their doors open. Also this...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Illinois

When clicking on this article you most likely had Chicago in mind as the number 1 spot, but according to a new study that isn't the case. Illinois is both beloved and hated by many in America, and it has its highs and lows. Today we will be looking at the most dangerous places in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Illinois constitutional amendment divides voters before general Election

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois workers rights could be forever changed next week with one amendment set to divide opinions during the November 8 elections. Dubbed by supporters as the “Workers’ Rights Amendment” the proposed law would lock in the rights of private and public sector workers. This will give them the freedom to negotiate wages and working conditions, as well as giving them the freedom to organize.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Poop Head Illinois Couple Had Crack, LSD, Weed, Ecstasy, Guns, and Two Kids in Car

An Illinois couple was busted with over $13,000 worth of crack, LSD, 'shrooms, Ecstasy, guns in car...and two kids. WTH. WCFCourier. Mariah Marie Ruiz and Rogelio Perez Jr from Illinois were cruising through Iowa, and speeding at three in the morning. That is when officers pulled the couple over. There was sticky icky icky scent on weed in the car, so the cops searched the vehicle.
ILLINOIS STATE

