2022 EVE Award winner: Maira Martelo Puerta a 'champion for racial equity' in Jacksonville

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
When Maira Martelo Puerta was a child in Colombia, she attended community meetings where her mother and other leaders organized to get basic services for their low-income neighborhood.

"And by basic, I mean drinkable water and a paved street," she said.

Martelo Puerta learned about leadership — and what it can accomplish — from her mother.

My heart always goes to those who are being marginalized by others," she said. "My understanding of leadership is to help others to find and amplify their own voice, to use their power."

Hopes to inspire Latina children

Now 49, Martelo Puerta is one of the three 2022 winners of The Florida Times Union's EVE Awards. Founded in 1969, EVE Awards are given to women in North Florida and South Georgia who contributed the most to the community during the past year.

"Being an EVE finalist is truly an honor and a confirmation that Latinas are becoming more visible in Jacksonville," she said, before finding out she was also a winner. "I hope that Latino children … feel inspired."

The other two winners, announced Nov. 1, are Giselle Carson, a corporate and compliance immigration attorney and shareholder at the Marks Gray law firm; and Virginia Hall, president and chief development officer at Ascension St. Vincent's Foundation.

Martelo Puerta was introduced to Jacksonville almost 20 years ago while pursuing her master's degree in communication in Mexico. She visited a friend who was editor of the city's Hispanic newspaper, Hola News!, and later returned to improve her English. She stayed for the educational leadership and administration doctoral program at the University of North Florida.

"Jacksonville became home," she said.

She passed her citizenship test and this month will become a naturalized citizen.

For the past few months, Martelo Puerta has been working remotely as senior director of partnerships for The Wadhwani Global Foundation .

The nonprofit "accelerates economic development by driving job creation" across the world, according to its website. Among her accomplishments was bringing a free virtual electric vehicle technician program to Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Prior, she worked a year for Community Engagement Partners , which helps funders and investors build relationships with Black community innovators. She connected a local coalition of Black nonprofits and 904Ward with a large national funder, the Walton Family Foundation.

Diplomatic, champion for racial equity

Earlier she spent nine years in leadership positions at the Jacksonville Public Education Fund . Her work there included a "mobilization effort … that engaged members of truly diverse communities in support of public education," which led to local voters approving a half-penny schools surtax referendum, she said.

Martelo Puerta also found time to volunteer for 904Ward , a nonprofit that studies racial disparities in Jacksonville; Volunteers in Medicine , which provides free medical care for low-income, uninsured working adults; the Public Education Fund's Parents Who Lead program ; and the Generation WOW program for girls.

Stephanie Garfunkel got to know Martelo Puerta when both worked at the Public Education Fund. She called her friend a "shining star."

"Maira is colorful in style and personality. She is funny, smart, passionate and creative," Garfunkel said.

She is also a natural leader, comfortable working with people from all backgrounds.

"She can be both diplomatic and insistent upon what she believes is right," she said. "She is a champion for racial equity, having thrown herself into understanding the history and life experiences of those confronting systemic racism in the American context. … She is not only a part of the foundation of the community, but also an architect of it."

Martelo Puerta has advice for other women who want to become leaders.

"Go where the people are, where the needs are, but don’t go with a savior mentality," she said. "People living in impoverished communities have so many assets, see them for what they bring to the table, and do not define them based on their challenges.

"When you go to a community with the willingness to learn from them, your life will be enriched," she said. "Be there when they need you. This is how you build legitimacy. Only the community can bestow that upon you, a leader can’t claim it."

