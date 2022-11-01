Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Beloved Political Science Professor Mourned by Campus Community
John W. Winkle III was a monumental figure at the University of Mississippi. He won virtually every teaching award the university offers, served as chair of the Department of Political Science more than once and contributed to the creation of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College and Trent Lott Leadership Institute, to name a few accomplishments.
hottytoddy.com
UM Welcomes 13 Stamps Scholars for 2022
With plans to travel the world, research health disparities and grow a nonprofit organization, incoming freshman Dymond Mitchell is thankful to be named one of 13 new Stamps scholars at the University of Mississippi. “This is so much more than a scholarship to me,” Mitchell said. “It will allow me...
hottytoddy.com
UM’s Largest-Ever Freshman Class Powers Overall Enrollment Growth
Drawn by robust academic programs, outstanding value and dedication to its students, 22,967 students enrolled across the University of Mississippi’s seven campuses for fall 2022. Powered by a freshman class of 4,480, the largest in university history, total enrollment is up 5%, or 1,111 students, over 2021. “Students and...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Christine Tatum
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Judkins Named Semifinalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins has been selected as a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Thursday. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Josh Turner
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Judge Candidates: Meet Carnelia Fondren
Lafayette County residents will vote to elect the county’s first County judge on Nov. 8. Eight local attorneys have qualified to run for the new seat. They include Steve Jubera, James B. Justice, Cornelia Fondren, Thomas A. Waller, Josh Turner, Ray Garrett, Tiffany Kilpatrick and Christine Tatum. This week,...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Lithen and Junk End Fall Season at ITA National Fall Championships
The Ole Miss men’s tennis duo of John Hallquist Lithen and Simon Junk wrapped up their time at the ITA National Fall Championships on Thursday, as the pair made it as far as the Round of 32 before seeing their fall seasons come to a close. Following a stellar...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Extend Outdoor Dining Permits Through 2025
What started out as a way to help local restaurants thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a permanent part of the Square’s landscape. As restaurants were allowed to reopen during the pandemic, restrictions were still in place that required tables to be spaced apart, leaving some restaurants with little room for diners. The city of Oxford allowed restaurants to put up temporary outdoor dining to accommodate more diners safely.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to Tennessee in Five-Set Heartbreaker
Freshman Vivian Miller’s career-high 21 kills weren’t enough as Ole Miss couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Tennessee in a five-set thriller inside the Gillom Center Wednesday night. The Rebels (10-11, 6-5 SEC) had their hands full trying to stop the hot-hitting Lady Vol offense that hit...
hottytoddy.com
New-Look Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Wins Exhibition Over West Georgia, 91-62
Ole Miss men’s basketball showed off a roster full of new additions, and some returners picked up right where they left off in a 91-62 exhibition victory for the Rebels over West Georgia at SJB Pavilion on Tuesday night. Ole Miss sports eight new faces for the 2022-23 season,...
hottytoddy.com
Davion’s Den
The Rebels head into the bye week with an 8-1 record, earning a well-deserved rest before facing a big opponent in the Alabama Crimson Tide. Winning this game would be a program booster and get the Rebels one step closer to making the college football playoffs. Last week Ole Miss...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Will be Flipping the Switch on its Downtown Christmas Lights Tuesday
The canopy lights, as well as other lights around the Oxford Square, will be lit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. In anticipation of the biggest home football weekend of the season, the Mayor and Board of Alderman arranged for the lights to be turned on a little earlier this year.
hottytoddy.com
Matthew Murrell Named SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC
Ole Miss men’s basketball junior Matthew Murrell has been named Second-Team Preseason All-SEC, as voted on by the head coaches and released by the conference on Wednesday morning. Murrell – a native of Memphis, Tennessee – is among the best three-point shooters and all-around guards returning from SEC action...
hottytoddy.com
New Street Names for Homes Annexed into Oxford Area Now in Effect
About 800 Oxford residents now have brand new addresses. In 2019, after the city’s annexation of about 12 square miles, the city began working to assign street names instead of County Road numbers for both public and private streets that were annexed into the city. “We were delayed due...
hottytoddy.com
Reardon in Custody Awaiting Probation Violation Hearing
The man exiled from Lafayette County for charging the Oxford mayor has been taken into custody for allegedly violating his probation. Matthew Reardon was taken into custody Tuesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department after a Circuit Court judge ordered Reardon be held for violating probation until a revocation hearing.
hottytoddy.com
Man Banned from Lafayette County for Stalking Oxford Mayor Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison After Violating Probation
A Lafayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced Matthew Reardon to one year in prison Thursday for violating an order banning him from Lafayette County. After Reardon serves his year in prison, he will still be banned from Lafayette County for four years. If he violated the order again he could face serving the remaining four years in prison.
