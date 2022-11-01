Read full article on original website
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: San Francisco’s elite get to experience the ‘edge of hell’
S ome whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some...
Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core
Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
San Francisco drops to 3rd most expensive city in US to rent, data shows
Experts say residents migrating out during the pandemic has driven rental prices down, behind New York City and Boston.
NBC Bay Area
You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How
When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
It has been observed: “How do you know when a politician is lying?” The answer is: “When he (or she) opens his (or her) mouth!”. I observed that in person last month during the highly successful Grand National Rodeo and Junior Livestock Show at the Cow Palace when State Treasurer Fiona Ma, former S.F. Board of Supervisors and State Assembly member and now a candidate for re-election as state treasurer, was allowed foolishly to address the crowd of about 5,000.
sfstandard.com
Supes Approve Laguna Honda Deal and Debate Sideshow Crackdown
Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting ended with members approving the settlement deal allowing beleaguered Laguna Honda Hospital to keep operating and began with a call for political peace in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi. In between were new calls for scrutiny over city government, a lone objection to a sideshow crackdown and a call for commissioners to go to school.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Has Effectively Decriminalized Mushrooms. Now What?
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution urging local law enforcement to deprioritize the investigation and arrest of adult users of plant-based psychedelic substances—and calling on both the state of California and the federal government to “decriminalize entheogenic plant practices.”. If you’re wondering...
Eater
Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing
It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
48hills.org
SF rappers unite on Halloween weekend to support Prop M
With local elections looming this year, Halloween felt a different kind of spooky—with a shade of realness, urgency, and community organizing behind the usual revels. Sure, there were dudes dressed up as the 1960’s San Francisco Warriors basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain. And yeah, there were women wearing alien suits and neon blue wigs. But there was also a communal sense among neighborhood artists to use their platforms to make a difference in a rapidly changing Bay Area landscape.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
San Francisco public schools: hyper-focused on equity but failing Black students
Every year, parents and kids brush off backpacks, choose outfits and send their children to their first day of school brimming with hope. Parents and caregivers have spent years pouring love into their children. We cheered them on as they took their first steps and spoke their first words. We whispered words of hope and confidence on their first day: “You’re going to learn to read. You have such a bright future! I love you so much. You can do this!” It’s the fundamental expectation...
SF man fights back in attempted robbery in Lower Pac Heights
(KRON) — A San Francisco man is recovering after he says he was brutally assaulted in Lower Pac Heights on Sunday evening. Richard Titus has lived in San Francisco for years, and he says he hasn’t had issues like this before. The last thing he remembers clearly is leaving a brunch around 5 or 6p.m. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
