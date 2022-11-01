Read full article on original website
Westworld Cancelled at HBO After Four Seasons
In a move that almost no one saw coming, HBO has cancelled Westworld after four seasons. This news comes after series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have been vocal about wanting to wrap up the entire narrative with a fifth and final season. In a statement provided to THR, HBO writes: "Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step. We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."
Black Adam Editors Reveal When They Received Henry Cavill's Superman Scene (Exclusive)
The man in black has finally arrived in the DC Universe. Black Adam opened in theaters last month to much fanfare, as leading man Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and company led a global press tour that included stops in New York, Toronto, London, Madrid, and Mexico City. This culminated what Johnson has touted as a 14-year journey, as he was initially linked to Teth-Adam way back in 2008. With over a decade of ideas in the Black Adam writers' room, scribes Adan Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani were tasked with confining those concepts down to one script, director Jaume Collet-Serra was charged with bringing it to life, and editors Mike Sale, ACE and John Lee were trusted with whittling down the footage to 125 minutes.
Blockbuster: Where to Watch and What to Know About the Video Store Sitcom
The last Blockbuster Video store is open for business in Blockbuster. The nostalgic sitcom is "a comeback that's long overdue," reads the punny tagline from Netflix, the streamer that — in an ironic twist of fate — helped put the rental store's outdated business model out of, well, business. Netflix co-founders Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings offered to sell their DVD rental and sales website to Blockbuster for $50 million in 2000, but were "just about laughed out of their office," Netflix's former chief financial officer said in a 2008 interview. Now Netflix is getting the last laugh with the new comedy Blockbuster.
Madame Web Set Photo Reveals Spider-Man Connection With Daily Bugle Newspaper
The Madame Web movie has revealed a major Spider-Man connection in the form of the Daily Bugle Newspaper. The Daily Bugle was spotted in a set photo from Madame Web, which is currently filming in the city of Boston. The photo shows a classic newspaper dispenser on the street, offering a variety of choices – including the Daily Bugle. Even though it's partially obscured by the dispenser door, the Bugle headline clearly has three distressing words "Girls," "Feared," and "Abducted." It's a somewhat dark set of circumstances – even as a backdrop – and another intriguing insight as to how Madame Web is taking shape.
Salem's Lot Star Teases the Terror of New Stephen King Adaptation
The Stephen King novel 'Salem's Lot was brought to life as a two-part event back in 1979, with filmmaker Gary Dauberman recently helming a new take on the material starring Lewis Pullman. The actor recently weighed in on what fans can expect from the experience, teasing that Dauberman was less interested in delivering fans jump scares that evoke an immediate response and then get over and more interested in delivering long-lasting imagery that will haunt a viewer's memory for much longer than they anticipated. The new Salem's Lot doesn't currently have a release date.
