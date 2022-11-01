2 shot, SWAT teams activated in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two people were shot, prompting a SWAT response, in a Lithonia neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Lakes Circle, where there were numerous officers and law enforcement vehicles on a residential street.
At least one armored vehicle was at the scene and officers were crouching behind vehicles.
Crime scene tape was strung up across a street.
The victims’ identities and conditions have not been released. It’s unclear if officers are searching for a suspect or if anyone has been taken into custody.
We’re working to learn more about this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening.
