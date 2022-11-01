ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline Hurricane Ian relief benefit concert at Hertz Arena next month

By Dave Osborn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIkNq_0iudWQpg00

Rock and country musicians will unite next month to help raise money for Hurricane Ian survivors.

Hertz Arena announced Tuesday on Facebook that Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline the Boots On The Sand Hurricane Ian Relief Concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Joining the Jacksonville-based rockers are Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Ira Dean of the former country band Trick Pony, country star Tracy Lawrence and rock 'n' roll musician Ted Nugent. Comedian Jim Breuer will host the event.

More benefit concerts:A little help from Nashville: Country singers, songwriters take stage for Ian fundraiser

Community comes together:Hurricane Ian events: Concerts, comedy, giveaways and more in Southwest Florida

Tickets go on sale Friday with Hertz Arena saying on Facebook that it will release more details soon, such as where to buy them and the cost.

The Category 4 hurricane Sept. 28 churned along the Southwest Florida coast, killing more than 100 people in Florida and causing widespread damage including storm surge along Marco Island, Isles of Capri and Naples before making landfall in Lee County.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

