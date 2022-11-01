Read full article on original website
The Pueblo Zoo Celebrates National Bison Day and Military Weekend (November 5th and 6th)Colorado JillPueblo, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you also happen to love burgers, here a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is starting a new chapter at FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2
After nearly two decades at FOX31/Colorado's Very Own Channel 2, meteorologist Chris Tomer is making a career change.
cpr.org
Meet the queer hair community fueling the mullet’s return to Colorado
Inside a small bungalow just off the north end of Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Ezra Burns sits in the chair where she gives her clients haircuts. The chair stands out from the others in the room thanks to a luxurious fur throw draped over its back. “My clientele...
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Colorado’s Most Popular Baby Names May Surprise You
Would you be surprised to learn Sebastian is one of the most popular baby names in Colorado? Would you be at all shocked to discover Charlotte is one of the most common names for baby girls for the last year?. According to Social Security Online, these names were the most...
Here’s how many mountains are in Colorado
If you’ve ever wondered how many peaks there are in Colorado, we've got an answer... kind of... and the number is staggering. Keep in mind that calculating the number of peaks can be quite difficult, as different people tend to have different standards for what constitutes an official peak, often depending on a data point called “prominence.” Either way, I'm hoping that someone will see this article and be inspired to summit them all. Let’s start with the 14ers. ...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather
If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
What’s Behind the Ghost Lights at Colorado’s Silver Cliff Cemetery?
There are lots of people in Colorado who are captivated by the phenomenon experienced in person at Silver Cliff cemetery. While some people stand in the dark and see nothing, others are stunned by visual effects they just can't explain. Imagine walking a mile south of the remote town of...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
You’ll Never Believe What The Law on Eavesdropping is in Colorado
If you commonly use the phrase "I overheard" in Colorado, you'll probably want to stop after learning the law on eavesdropping. Having a personal and private conversation in Colorado is a right that we all have and if you intrude on another person's conversation you're actually breaking the law. Curious...
Farmers' Almanac suggests 'extremely cold' temps in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Farmers' Almanac is predicting much of the country will be shoveling and shivering this winter. The Farmers' Almanac has released its extended weather forecast, a tradition that dates back to 1918. The Almanac suggests that areas of the United States east of the Continental Divide will...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
5280.com
Living Off the Grid in Colorado’s San Luis Valley
It begins with a moment of contact—of driving up to a homestead and trying to introduce yourself. The prospect is daunting: A lot of people live out here because they do not want to run into other people. They like the solitude. And it is daunting because many of them indicate this preference by closing their driveways with a gate, or by chaining a dog next to their front door, or by posting a sign with a rifle-scope motif that says, “IF YOU CAN READ THIS YOU’RE WITHIN RANGE!”
Do These Nasty Little Bugs Live in Colorado? We Hope Not
Colorado is home to seven invasive insects that residents are encouraged to squash immediately upon spotting them. While they aren't the nastiest, they are trying to destroy our forests. The Wheel Bug is a creepy bug with a nasty bite that is found in Colorado. Most people have never heard...
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
