Lowe’s Sells Canadian Retail Business For $400 Million
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were up in morning trading on Friday after the home improvement retailer announced that it will sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash. Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments.
Cutera Soars on Positive Demand Momentum
Shares of aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) have skyrocketed today on the back of its third-quarter showing. Revenue rose 9.4% year-over-year to $62.8 million, in line with estimates. Net loss per share at $0.62 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.24. Nonetheless, the company is seeing capital...
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
Appian Tanks on Mixed Q3; Guidance Disappoints
Shares of automation platform provider Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are tanking in the pre-market session today on its third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 27.6% year-over-year to $117.9 million, outperforming estimates by ~$1.8 million. Net loss per share at $0.43 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.20. During the quarter, while cloud subscription...
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
Rapid7 Plummets after Slashing Outlook
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) have lost nearly a quarter of their value today after the company slashed its outlook. The company’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 26% year-over-year to $176 million and EPS at $0.14 came in ahead of expectations by $0.09. Further, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased by 24% over the prior year to $684 million.
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Disappoints Investors With Weak Q1 Earnings
Despite a top-line beat, Atlassian investors were spooked by dismal earnings and concerning trends that are expected to continue into forthcoming quarters. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) tumbled 23% in the extended trading session Thursday, after posting dismal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings of $0.36 per share were behind consensus expectations (according to FactSet) of $0.40. The quarterly figure was also down 22% year-over-year.
Lightspeed Stock Nosedives on Weak Outlook
Lightspeed shares tumbled over 18% yesterday after the company issued a disappointing outlook, citing macroeconomic and currency headwinds. Shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) (TSE:LSPD) fell over 18% on November 3 after the company reported Fiscal Q2 results. Investors were disappointed as the company lowered its annual revenue outlook, citing macroeconomic and currency headwinds.
Altice Nosedives on Subscriber Loss Concerns
Shares of broadband communications provider Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are plummeting today after a big third-quarter miss and concerns over a loss in subscriber numbers. ATUS’ revenue dropped 7% year-over-year to $2.39 billion, missing estimates by $60 million. EPS at $0.19 too missed the cut by a wide margin of $0.16.
Select Medical Drops on Q3 Miss
Shares of healthcare facilities operator Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) are trending lower today after its third-quarter bottom line fell short of estimates. Revenue inched up 2.6% year-over-year to $1.57 billion, sneaking past estimates by $10 million. EPS at $0.21 though, missed the cut by a margin of $0.24. While revenue from...
Cyber Security Stocks Gasp for Air while CloudFlare Holds Up
While broader markets are in the red after a fourth successive rate hike from the Federal Reserve, major cyber security names are seeing a meltdown of their own after major disappointments from Rapid 7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Rapid7 is down nearly 25% today after the company slashed its ARR...
AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock: A Solid Defensive Play Amid Volatility
AT&T operates a defensive business that makes its stock relatively immune to ongoing volatility. AT&T stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date. The volatility in the stock market could stay elevated amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty. Amid challenges, shares of the diversified telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) emerge as a solid defensive play for investors to navigate the heightened volatility with ease and reduce the risk of their overall portfolio.
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
Cognizant Tanks on Dismal Q3; Major Downgrades
Shares of professional services company Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) are nosediving today after an unimpressive third-quarter showing and major analyst downgrades. The IT major’s revenue increased by 2.5% year-over-year to $4.86 billion but missed the cut by $140 million. EPS at $1.17, on the other hand, came in ahead of expectations by $0.01. Additionally, the company increased its stock buyback program by $2 billion.
PayPal Stock (NASDAQ: PYPL) Plunges after Lower-than-Expected Revenue Guidance
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell over 11% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $1.08, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.96 per share. Sales increased by 10.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $6.85...
