‘Nearly Risk-Free' I Bonds Now Pay 6.89%—Here's Why They ‘Could Still Be a Good Investment'

Here's How to Adjust Your Portfolio as the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The series of rate hikes have affected government bond yields, creating yield curve inversions, when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long term. While some experts believe the inverted...
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The federal government's monthly jobs report hit this morning, giving investors a big data point as they game out what the Federal Reserve could do next in its rate-hiking quest to vanquish inflation. The report came in hotter than expected: 261,000 jobs were added last month. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated that the economy added 205,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 3.7%, which still reflects tightness in the labor market – and will likely fuel the Fed's rationale for continued rate increases. Stocks, meanwhile, are coming off a negative session Thursday. Read live market updates here.
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
Mark Cuban: Don't Use Credit Cards—If You Do, ‘You Don't Want to Be Rich'
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban suggests you pay off all your credit cards — and then burn them. "If you use credit cards, you don't want to be rich," Cuban said during an interview with personal finance radio personality Dave Ramsey on "The Ramsey Show." Cuban's biggest issue with credit...
The Tech Layoff Headlines Are Leaving Out a Lot About Recession Risk and the Economy
The layoffs that have made the headlines recently, from Stripe to Twitter, are concentrated in sectors of the economy most-sensitive to interest rates, such as housing and autos, and where companies "over-hired," predominantly in technology. Several demographic factors, from baby boomer retirements to a declining working age population and persistently...
Fidelity, ForUsAll Now Offering 401(K) Investors Access to Cryptocurrency
Fidelity Investments, the largest 401(k) administrator by assets, began offering a bitcoin fund to workers this fall. ForUsAll started offering six cryptocurrencies to workers in recent weeks. The companies appear to be the first administrators of 401(k) and similar workplace plans to offer crypto. The U.S. Department of Labor has...
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
Twilio Tumbles After Issuing a Soft Quarterly Revenue Projection
Twilio's quarterly revenue projection was softer than analysts had been looking for. The company added about 5,000 active customer accounts in the quarter. Twilio shares fell as much as 16% in extended trading on Thursday after the cloud communications software maker announced third-quarter results that gave a soft revenue outlook.
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Shares of Block Jump on Earnings Beat
Block stock rose in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Block stock rose over 11% in extended trading after the payments company reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations for profit. Here's how Block did versus Refinitiv consensus expectations:
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Cano Health Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Hasbro Inc: "I actually don't even like the toy companies right now. ... Let's wait for now." Cano Health Inc: "I think it's...
Markets Need to ‘Re-Anchor Their Thinking': Bank of England Chief Economist Hints That Traders Have It Wrong
The Bank of England remains committed to its "key goal" of bringing down inflation, but hopes markets will "re-anchor" their interest rate expectations, Chief Economist Huw Pill told CNBC on Friday. Pill suggested that recent disturbances in the U.K. economy had distorted market expectations for future interest rate hikes. It...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. DraftKings (DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers.
U.S. Payrolls Surged by 261,000 in October, Better Than Expected as Hiring Remains Strong
Nonfarm payrolls grew by 261,000 in October, better than the estimate for 205,000. The unemployment rate moved higher to 3.7%, while a broader jobless measure also increased, to 6.8%. Big job gainers by industry included health care, professional and technical services, and leisure and hospitality. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4%...
$2 Million Ranges, Deleted Job Posts: NYC's Salary Transparency Law Is Off to a Rocky Start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
The Unemployment Rate for Black Men Fell in October, But So Did Labor Force Participation
The unemployment rate for Black men fell to 5.3% in October from 5.8% a month earlier, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. That was for the wrong reasons, however — labor force participation and the employment to population ratio fell. Black and Hispanic workers...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
