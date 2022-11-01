Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Stop Demanding Perfection and Look at the Value
After a tech-market rout, seeing Alphabet stock’s contrarian appeal should be as easy as A-B-C. With investors expecting too much from Big Tech, however, they could miss this generational opportunity with an Internet and cloud giant. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a tech titan, but it’s in the...
tipranks.com
Appian Tanks on Mixed Q3; Guidance Disappoints
Shares of automation platform provider Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) are tanking in the pre-market session today on its third-quarter numbers. Revenue rose 27.6% year-over-year to $117.9 million, outperforming estimates by ~$1.8 million. Net loss per share at $0.43 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.20. During the quarter, while cloud subscription...
tipranks.com
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
tipranks.com
Cutera Soars on Positive Demand Momentum
Shares of aesthetic and dermatology solutions provider Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) have skyrocketed today on the back of its third-quarter showing. Revenue rose 9.4% year-over-year to $62.8 million, in line with estimates. Net loss per share at $0.62 though, came in wider than estimates by $0.24. Nonetheless, the company is seeing capital...
tipranks.com
BioAtla Pops After Encouraging Q3 Results
Shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ: BCAB) popped in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company reported encouraging Q3 results. The company ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $178.1 million which is expected to provide funding into the second half of 2024. Even as the company did not earn any revenues in Q3, the net loss widened to $25.8 million versus a net loss of $22.9 million in the same period last year.
tipranks.com
Verizon Stock (NYSE: VZ): A Huge Bargain for Dividend Investors
Verizon stock stands out as one of the cheapest, high-yield dividend stocks on the S&P 500. With so much competitive pressure and a recession on the way, the painful trade may be key to standing above the pack in 2023. Shares of fallen telecom titan Verizon (NYSE: VZ) have been...
tipranks.com
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
tipranks.com
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
tipranks.com
3 Chinese Stocks for Contrarian Investors Only
Generally speaking, Beijing’s consolidation of power under President Xi Jinping poses major concerns for Chinese stocks. Therefore, the bottom might not be in yet for this sector. Nevertheless, three tickers – NTES, ZTO, and VIPS – might offer a compelling speculative gamble. With the major global indices...
tipranks.com
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Disappoints Investors With Weak Q1 Earnings
Despite a top-line beat, Atlassian investors were spooked by dismal earnings and concerning trends that are expected to continue into forthcoming quarters. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) tumbled 23% in the extended trading session Thursday, after posting dismal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Earnings of $0.36 per share were behind consensus expectations (according to FactSet) of $0.40. The quarterly figure was also down 22% year-over-year.
tipranks.com
Funko Stock in a Funk After Big Q3 Earnings Miss
Shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) were hammered in morning trading on Friday after the pop culture lifestyle brand reported that its net income fell 39.3% year-over-year to $11.1 million in Q3. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share versus $0.39 in the same quarter last year widely missing Street estimates of $0.50.
tipranks.com
Lowe’s Sells Canadian Retail Business For $400 Million
Shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) were up in morning trading on Friday after the home improvement retailer announced that it will sell its Canadian retail business to Sycamore Partners for $400 million in cash. Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm specializing in retail, consumer and distribution-related investments.
tipranks.com
Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) Misses on Revenue and Earnings
Shares of Warner Bros. Discover (NASDAQ: WBD) are slightly down in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $-0.95, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.26 per share. Sales decreased by 10.6% year-over-year, with revenue...
tipranks.com
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in October 2022
October ended fairly positively for the stock market, which benefited from upbeat quarterly earnings from many major companies. This was followed by sharp pullbacks in August and September. However, few large companies included concerning trends in their outlooks, leading to a nagging worry at the back of everyone’s minds that...
tipranks.com
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) Releases Earnings Report: Shares Gain in After-Hours
Shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) gained over 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.81, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.72 per share. Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
3 Unknown Semiconductor Stocks Making a Comeback
Although semiconductor stocks suffered brutally amid a series of macroeconomic headwinds, the segment still undergirds broader social progress. In turn, certain players have been able to move against the grain, in particular the tickers HIMX, VSH, and DIOD. While hardly any market segment outside the energy and defense spaces managed...
tipranks.com
Apellis Tanks on Eye Drug Review Period Extension
Shares of biopharmaceutical company Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are tanking today after the review period for its product candidate pegcetacoplan was extended. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted a priority review for the drug which is targeted for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. While the FDA had set...
tipranks.com
Jefferies pharma/biopharma analysts hold analyst/industry conference call
Analysts provide an update on Biopharma trading flow, IPO/Secondary flow and mergers and acquisitions flow on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 4 at 10:30 am. Webcast Link. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
tipranks.com
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Revenue
Shares of DoorDash gained on strong sales and improved order values, even as the company reported a wider-than-expected third quarter loss. Food delivery platform DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2022. Investors were impressed with a 33% year-over-year jump in revenue to $1.70 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company benefited from record-high orders and gross order value (GOV).
Comments / 0