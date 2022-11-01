Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaks silence on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving finds himself in hot water after showing support for an anti-semitic film. While he did donate $500,000 to curb the hate on the Jewish community, the guard has still yet to actually apologize for his actions, even after NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement blasting Kyrie on Thursday.
Steve Kerr teases big changes coming for James Wiseman, bench after another debacle vs. Magic
The Golden State Warriors squandered another double-digit lead in typical early-season fashion on Thursday, falling to the Orlando Magic 130-129 for their fourth straight loss. The defending champions face their toughest test in the final game of this disastrous road trip in less than 24 hours, traveling to meet Zion...
Ex-Nets coach Steve Nash gets Kyrie Irving-sized reality check from Stephen A Smith
Stephen A Smith has nothing but respect for Steve Nash. However, the renowned ESPN broadcaster has always made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t believe Nash deserved the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. Now that the former league MVP has been unceremoniously removed from his post, Stephen A has once again doubled down on his lack of confidence in Nash.
Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time
Nikola Jokic continues to do amazing things in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets unicorn center added to his resume Thursday night with another triple-double, but it wasn’t just a normal trip-dub. By posting at least 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s road game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic has finally passed the […] The post Nikola Jokic resets Wilt Chamberlain record that will stand the test of time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr slaps truth bomb on Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism controversy
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, among the NBA’s the loudest and most respected voices on sociocultural and political issues, responded to Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic Twitter post before his team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday. Framing Irving’s implicit support of an antisemitic movie through the...
Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral
The Golden State Warriors are currently in the process of imploding. They are now 3-6 on the season after losing 5 of their past 6 games. Much has been made about their defensive woes, but a recent offensive play is making the rounds on social media. Stephen Curry appeared to be frustrated after James Wiseman […] The post Stephen Curry’s open frustration with Warriors’ James Wiseman goes viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy
Kyrie Irving’s recent comments on Twitter has caused a massive stir amongst NBA fans. The Brooklyn Nets star became the center of media attention after his latest tweets promoting antisemitism. Eventually, the team decided to suspend Irving for five games after his tweets. After the Nets’ announcement of Kyrie Irving’s suspension, Kevin Durant talked about […] The post ‘We could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet’: Kevin Durant clarifies these comments after breaking silence on Kyrie Irving controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic seriously just matched a Wilt Chamberlain record from 61 years ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored his seventh straight 30-point game to start the season, and sure enough, he made history in the process. On Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, the Mavs star finished with 33 points on top of five rebounds and 11 assists. And according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Doncic is just the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to score 30 or more points in the first seven games of the season. Chamberlain did it twice in his career, with the last one being 61 years ago during the 1962-63 season.
Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is learning firsthand that while he could freely say or put his name behind whatever cause aligns with his view of the world, he is not free from the consequences of his actions. The Nets suspended Irving for five games after his staunch refusal to give an apology for his […] The post Nike’s shocking decision to cut ties with Nets star Kyrie Irving has NBA Twitter blowing up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He caused some harm’: LeBron James gets brutally honest on Kyrie Irving antisemitic film fiasco
LeBron James didn’t mince words in addressing the latest controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. The Lakers star was urged to weigh in on Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film on his social media platforms. James was quick to reiterate where he […] The post ‘He caused some harm’: LeBron James gets brutally honest on Kyrie Irving antisemitic film fiasco appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA YoungBoy puts Dejounte Murray on blast over issue with rapper’s son
By and large, Dejounte Murray has proven that the Atlanta Hawks were correct in shipping off a boatload of picks to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for his services. His latest effort, in particular, was a masterpiece that etched his name into Hawks lore after he dropped a career-high 36 points to go along with nine dimes and six swipes against the New York Knicks.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after the guard’s repeated refusal to apologize for social media posts linking to an antisemitic film. Despite a statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver less than an hour prior voicing disappointment that Irving had not apologized, the Nets guard […] The post Nets suspend Kyrie Irving after refusal to apologize for posts of Antisemitic film appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism saga
Another domino has fallen for Kyrie Irving after his recent support for an antisemitic film. Nike has cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star and will no longer release his new sneaker, the Kyrie 8. Via Shams: “Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch […] The post Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wasn’t dubbed the Point God for nothing. Over the past two games, Paul has posted an insane assist to turnover ratio of 27-to-1. However, he still felt hard done by the call that gave him his first turnover in 95 minutes worth of game time. With over a minute […] The post ‘Terrible call’: Chris Paul doubles down with Stephen Curry on ref callouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets made a major change on Tuesday, firing head coach Steve Nash after just over two seasons at the helm. There have already been reports that the former MVP lost the respect of many players in the locker room and this latest piece of news lines up with just that. Per sources close […] The post Kyrie Irving’s Steve Nash sabotage before Nets exit, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism
The topic of sexual orientation and gender identity and expression is one that remains highly contentious in our society today. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade knows this firsthand, having witnessed his daughter Zaya’s growth over the years which has led her to come out as transgender during late 2019. In fact, Wade has been nothing […] The post Dwyane Wade fires back at ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches over Zaya gender and name change criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Woj drops bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving saga
When Kevin Durant retracted his trade demand last summer, the idea was that he did so under the premise of having a clean slate with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, so much has happened since then, and at this point, it wouldn’t be insane to think that KD is already reconsidering his decision to remain in […] The post Woj drops bomb on Kevin Durant’s Nets future amid Kyrie Irving saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga
There’s been a whole lot of buzz surrounding Kyrie Irving and his most recent saga. This time around, the Brooklyn Nets superstar got himself in a whole lot of trouble after promoting an antisemitic movie on Twitter, which naturally, drew the ire of more than a few folks out there. Curiously enough, however, you don’t […] The post Stephen A Smith reveals why NBA stars have kept mum on Nets star Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets shopping Ben Simmons for ‘veteran shooter’ amid Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash saga
The Brooklyn Nets have been embroiled in so much controversy in recent weeks, currently in the midst of dealing with the Kyrie Irving saga and the fallout of parting ways with former head coach Steve Nash, that it has taken a lot of attention away from their troubling 2-6 start to begin the season. During […] The post RUMOR: Nets shopping Ben Simmons for ‘veteran shooter’ amid Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
