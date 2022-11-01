Business and Empowerment Leader Dr. Velma Trayham Named Keynote Speaker for Black Changemaker Series Presented by ASU and the State of Black Arizona

A storm system moves in overnight and into pre-dawn Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, most not. Thankfully, some of the ingredients do seem to be somewhat out of sync for our severe storm threat, with the strongest storms likely staying west of the MS River. Still… Don’t be shocked if we have some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to begin Saturday. How long will those rain showers and thunderstorms last? That is the biggest question. We expect rain chances certainly are greatest, reaching 70% coverage in the morning, but as the front sort of diminishes right overhead, it wouldn’t at all be a shock to have at least some lingering into the afternoon, and possibly impacting the Mississippi State football forecast. Plan to pack rain gear and hope for the best.

