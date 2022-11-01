Business and Empowerment Leader Dr. Velma Trayham Named Keynote Speaker for Black Changemaker Series Presented by ASU and the State of Black Arizona

Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Athing Mu to be coached by Bobby Kersee, joins Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Olympic 800m champion Athing Mu is moving from Texas to Los Angeles to be coached by Bobby Kersee, who already coaches Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/athing-mu-bobby-kersee-sydney-mclaughlin-levrone/
wtva.com
Former state transportation commissioner Dick Hall dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of longtime Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall. Hall was appointed Central District Transportation Commissioner by Governor Kirk Fordice in 1999 and remained in that position until his retirement in 2019. Before that he had already served 24 years...
wtva.com
State teachers feel more appreciated
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A majority of Mississippi teachers say they feel more appreciated for their work after recent pay increases from the Legislature. The Mississippi Department of Education released the results of its teacher retention survey designed to learn more about finding, retaining and supporting local educators. About...
wtva.com
Three major Alabama newspapers to stop publishing print editions next year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) — The publisher of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile announced Thursday it will no longer offer print editions in 2023. Alabama Media Group says the last copy of the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register will be delivered February 26. The company also plans...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
wtva.com
Mississippi, Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday
(WTVA) — On November 8, Americans will cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Although there is no presidential race this year, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot along with one-third of the U.S. Senate. Neither U.S. Senator Roger Wicker nor...
wtva.com
Flu shots now available at state health departments
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State health officials want you to know that flu shots are now available at all county health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee in the high risk category on its National Flu Tracker. State Epidemiologist Paul Byers...
wtva.com
MDOT: Check your spare tire along with time change
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — When was the last time you checked the spare tire in your car?. Many of us never think about it until we need it. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking motorists to add that to the checklist while changing the clocks this weekend. Changing...
wtva.com
Now is the time to enroll
Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
wtva.com
Now is a good time to install a smoke detector
(WTVA) — Our days are about to get darker. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. We will "fall back" one hour which gives many of us an extra hour of sleep. Area fire departments are reminding everyone that it's a perfect opportunity to not only change your clocks but also change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
wtva.com
Storms to start Saturday
A storm system moves in overnight and into pre-dawn Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, most not. Thankfully, some of the ingredients do seem to be somewhat out of sync for our severe storm threat, with the strongest storms likely staying west of the MS River. Still… Don’t be shocked if we have some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to begin Saturday. How long will those rain showers and thunderstorms last? That is the biggest question. We expect rain chances certainly are greatest, reaching 70% coverage in the morning, but as the front sort of diminishes right overhead, it wouldn’t at all be a shock to have at least some lingering into the afternoon, and possibly impacting the Mississippi State football forecast. Plan to pack rain gear and hope for the best.
