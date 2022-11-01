Read full article on original website
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 4-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 4-6) around Mississippi. Central Mississisppi: Dinner & a Movie – Friday – Clinton Bring a chair or blanket to see a screening of “Top Gun […]
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities
Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
wtva.com
Three major Alabama newspapers to stop publishing print editions next year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) — The publisher of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile announced Thursday it will no longer offer print editions in 2023. Alabama Media Group says the last copy of the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register will be delivered February 26. The company also plans...
Applications open for Mississippi wild hog control program
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Applications are open for Mississippi landowners to receive state assistance in controlling wild hog invasions. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) through Monday, Nov. 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi counties are […]
Here's how your design can be used on the new Mississippi license plate tag
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi License Tag Commission said it will accept design submissions for the state’s next official car tag, showcasing the state’s “talented” artist. To be considered, all designs must be submitted by email to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov by the end of business day on...
Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
QSR Web
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
panolian.com
Sardis woman sentenced in exploitation of vulnerable adults case
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch this week announced recent sentencings in cases across Mississippi investigated and prosecuted her office for exploitation of vulnerable adults. On Sept. 19, William Joseph Bayes of Hattiesburg was sentenced by Forrest County Circuit Judge Robert Helfrich to five years in the custody of the Mississippi...
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
wtva.com
MDOT: Check your spare tire along with time change
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — When was the last time you checked the spare tire in your car?. Many of us never think about it until we need it. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is asking motorists to add that to the checklist while changing the clocks this weekend. Changing...
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
wtva.com
Mississippi, Alabama voters head to the polls Tuesday
(WTVA) — On November 8, Americans will cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Although there is no presidential race this year, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be on the ballot along with one-third of the U.S. Senate. Neither U.S. Senator Roger Wicker nor...
wcbi.com
New Draw Game Pops Into Mississippi Lottery Retailers
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Lottery players, get ready to pop – as in Cash Pop, the new daily draw game debuting Nov. 20. Cash Pop players can win from five to 250 times their play amount. To win, a player must pick one number – called a “Pop” – from a field from one to 15. Players then choose the cost of each Pop: $1, $2, $5, or $10.
WAPT
How much of the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot would a Mississippi winner take home?
JACKSON, Miss. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Saturday's Powerball drawing is estimated at $1.5 billion. No winning numbers were sold for Wednesday's drawing for a $1.2 billion jackpot. The numbers were 2-11-22-35-60 and the Powerball was 23. There...
wpsdlocal6.com
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
How Mississippians can prevent diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
Only one Mississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment for this Fall. Here are the numbers for all of the state’s schools.
Only one Missississippi public university saw an increase in enrollment when compared to last year’s Fall enrollment numbers. Overall, Mississippi’s public universities saw a slight decrease in students for Fall 2022, compared to Fall 2021. Fall enrollment for 2022 is 75,755 for the Mississippi university system, compared to...
