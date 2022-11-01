Barrington Police: Hypodermic Needle Found In Child’s Halloween Candy

The Barrington Police Department is asking parents to take a close look at their children’s Halloween candy after a hypodermic needle was found mixed in the candy of a local child.

“Important Community Notification: It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle mixed in their child’s candy from Halloween. At this time, it is uncertain if this was malicious in nature or an oversight by another resident. We are asking parents in Barrington to please check their children’s candy immediately and report anything similar to our agency right away. Thank you.”

