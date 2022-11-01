ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
ITHACA, NY
SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
CORTLAND, NY
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
CORTLAND, NY
New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
LANSING, NY
Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern

Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
SYRACUSE, NY
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident. No additional information is being released at this...
ITHACA, NY

