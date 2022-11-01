Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
1037qcountry.com
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
1037qcountry.com
SUNY Cortland Police Department participating in “Movember”
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A month of men’s health awareness at SUNY Cortland. Members of the University Police Department will grow their facial hair for “Movember,” the campaign that calls attention to mental health and suicide prevention for men, as well as early detection and treatment of prostate and testicular cancer. They’re trying to raise $1500 for the Movember Conversations mental health program. Women of the UPD will paint their nails blue in solidarity.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland’s Stone Lounge faces revocation of liquor license
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Owners of the Stone Lounge in Cortland have under two weeks to respond to the New York State Liquor Authority. Officials suspended their license to sell alcohol after a raid last month found 79 people were underage. Stone Lounge owners received a notice of pleading and they have until November 15 to plead to the board’s charges.
1037qcountry.com
New Yorkers share thoughts on gubernatorial race
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Election Day is around the corner. New York’s gubernatorial race is on many peoples’ minds. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to Myers Park in Lansing to see what voters are thinking. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Juror bolts courtroom during murder verdict, but longtime Syracuse abuser guilty anyway
Syracuse, NY — A juror bolted from the courtroom instead of confirming her guilty verdict Tuesday afternoon in the stabbing death of a longtime domestic abuse victim. But the jury came back Wednesday morning for a redo, with the same juror now agreeing that her verdict was, in fact, guilty.
whcuradio.com
Cortland firefighters save ‘millions of dollars’ from blaze, chief says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A business in Cortland is recovering after a fire. The blaze happened around 3 PM on Tuesday at Ames Linen Service on Huntington Street. Fire Chief Wayne Friedman tells WHCU there was minimal damage overall. He estimates around $50,000 to $100,000 worth of equipment was...
Convicted Southern Tier Dog Killer Caught Bringing Drugs to Jail
A convicted animal abuser and dog killer in Broome and Tioga Counties is back in the news. The Broome County District Attorney says an inmate at the Broome County Jail with a long criminal history in the region is to get additional prison time after admitting to bringing methamphetamine into the county jail.
Cortland County Woman Accused of Setting Bad Example Swapping Bar Codes
A Central New York woman is accused of setting a less than stellar example for a child by allegedly switching prices on merchandise at the Cortlandville Walmart in front of the youngster. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials say they responded to a complaint at the store concerning someone switching barcodes on...
Man airlifted to Syracuse hospital following rollover crash, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. - An Ogdensburg man was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after his vehicle struck the back of a truck and landed upside down in Alexandria Bay, troopers said. Ernest A. Betancourt, 63, was driving west on State Route 12 when his 2021 Toyota Highlander struck the bed...
Fatal crash on State Highway 12 in Greene
Yesterday, at approximately 4:19 p.m., New York State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 in Greene.
Three inmates arrested inside Broome County Jail
Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.
waer.org
Micron hires Syracuse University student as its first veteran intern
Micron has already made its first intern hire from Syracuse University’s veteran community. Savion Pollard spent eight years in the U.S. Navy. He served as a nuclear electronics technician on nuclear submarines and also assisted with training other sailors. He is a New York City native and is currently working toward earning and electrical engineering degree.
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning. The Ithaca Police Department is reporting that around 1:15 a.m. this morning, they responded to a stabbing incident. No additional information is being released at this...
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
Cortland man arrested for warrant, found with drugs
On October 28th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies located Ryan Larrabee on Homer Avenue in the City of Cortland.
Woman charged with DWI after Cortland County crash
On October 30th and 3:01 a.m., Cortland County Sheriff's deputies responded to a one car motor vehicle accident on State Route 215.
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
