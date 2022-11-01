Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
aseaofred.com
National Pundits Predict Liberty at Arkansas
No. 23 Liberty and Arkansas will meet on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas in a game televised on the SEC Network at 4:00 p.m. EST. We round up national pundits’ predictions of the game outcome below. Brad Crawford and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports both predict an Arkansas win...
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arkansas vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Liberty Flames have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium after a week off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
bestofarkansassports.com
Disagreeing with Mike Irwin’s Musselman-Beard Conspiracy Theory, Texas’ Weak Sauce Fans & More
While growing up in Little Rock, everyone seemed to agree Austin was a very cool town. Kind of like the moon: you might get to visit, but you probably wouldn’t ever get to live there. Whether this remains the case is debatable. Either way, I do now live in...
Benton County rivals to clash for the 7A-West title Thursday
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land Some may argue that a rivalry is not a rivalry if one team has won all the games. But in the heart of Benton County, that old adage may not prove to be very true. Bentonville (8-1, 6-0) has beaten cross-town rival Bentonville West (7-2, 5-1) all six ...
KYTV
Storm chances push high schools across the Ozarks to change football game start times
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - With an increased chance for storms late into Friday evening, several schools across the Ozarks are moving start times for Friday night football games. Several games in Arkansas have been rescheduled for Thursday night, including the Carroll County Super Bowl between the Green Forest Tigers and...
5newsonline.com
High school football scores & highlights | Week 10
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
scorebooklive.com
6A, 5A, 1A Arkansas state cross country champions crowned Thursday
Team and individual champions were crowned in Class 6A, 5A and 1A on Thursday at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. Team and individual champions will be crowned on Friday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. CLASS 6A. Bentonville’s boys made it six consecutive Class 6A state championships in...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Storms, possible tornados cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
KHBS
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Democratic nominee for governor made his way through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. “Every place matters," Chris Jones said. "We’re going to go across north Arkansas from northwest to northeast, we’re going to go in the delta from northeast to southeast, we’re going to go to south Arkansas from southeast to southwest and we’re going to go back up to central Arkansas."
Fayetteville native sings national anthem at Game Four of World Series
Fayetteville native Madison Watkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" on November 2 just before Game 4 of the World Series.
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group
In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election. Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
