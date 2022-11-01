Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
ON Semiconductor Stock (NASDAQ:ON): 5-Star Analyst Sees Plenty of Potential
ON Semiconductor (onsemi) posted a lackluster outlook for the fourth quarter earlier this week. However, analyst Christopher Rolland is positive about the company overcoming near-term hurdles and showing remarkable growth beyond 2023, on the path paved by the new management. Chip component manufacturer ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), also known as onsemi,...
tipranks.com
No More Parties: Tupperware Cracks on Dismal Q3
Shares of consumer products provider Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) have nosedived today on its dismal third-quarter performance. Revenue dropped nearly 20% year-over-year to $302.8 million, missing expectations by $13 million. EPS at $0.14 too, lagged estimates by a wide margin of $0.28. The company had delivered an EPS of $1.19 in the year-ago period.
tipranks.com
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC): A ‘Boring’ Stock You Can’t Afford to Ignore
Although industrial applications specialist RBC Bearings doesn’t really sound like an investment idea worth pondering, RBC stock has been on a tear recently. Therefore, market participants should take some time to consider this boring but compelling trade. In almost any circumstance, the idea of precision bearings and products doesn’t...
tipranks.com
Is It Time to Sell Pinterest Stock (NYSE: PINS)?
Thanks to a better-than-expected earnings performance, shares of Pinterest jumped substantially higher recently. However, the fundamentals of the company remain suspect, implying that investors may want to consider selling PINS stock. While most sectors suffered severe losses in the year so far, few incurred as much damage as social media....
tipranks.com
These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip
One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again?
tipranks.com
Shopify Stock (NYSE: SHOP): How Much More Can SHOP Drop?
Shopify is struggling with slowing revenue growth, a lack of profitability, and a challenging economic outlook, which will continue to weigh down its shares in the near term. Shopify’s (NYSE: SHOP) stock price recently popped after reporting better-than-expected earnings last week. SHOP stock surged over 17% after the e-commerce service provider saw its sales grow by 22% from the prior-year period and reported a narrower loss. Moreover, its stock price trades at roughly 6.75x forward sales when looking 12 months out, which could seem like a bargain. However, with multiple headwinds ahead and better investments in the space, it’s best to wait for a better entry point before investing in SHOP stock, as it can easily shed another 30% from here, in our opinion. Therefore, we are bearish on SHOP stock.
tipranks.com
Is Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock a Buy Despite Rising Losses in Air Force One Deal?
Piling Air Force One deal losses and other macro challenges are weighing on Boeing stock. That said, several analysts remain optimistic due to the company’s efforts to bolster the Commercial Airplanes unit and boost its free cash flow. There seems to be no respite for Boeing (NYSE:BA) when it...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Took A Nosedive
Devon Energy stock lost almost 13% yesterday despite a Q3 earnings beat after the company announced a dividend cut, lower-than-expected Q4 production targets, and expectations of higher capital expenditure. Shares of oil and natural gas giant Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) plunged 12.8% yesterday following a lower-than-expected forecast for Q4 production...
tipranks.com
Hunting for Undervalued, Overlooked Stocks? Analysts Suggest 2 Names to Buy
Every investor knows that there’s a ‘trick’ to succeeding in the stock market. The first step toward a winning strategy is to find stocks that are priced low but still boast solid assets that bode well for future gains. In short, the key is finding stocks that are undervalued relative to their potential, and to buy in now while the shares, along with the broader markets, are down in the doldrums.
tipranks.com
Qualcomm Stock (NASDAQ:QCOM) Slides as the Future Looks Grim, Forecast Disappoints
Qualcomm posted solid results for earnings and revenue this quarter. However, the company’s outlook for the near term proved deeply disappointing. Mobile device chipmaker Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been weathering the macroeconomic storm for some time now. However, there are signs that it’s getting to be too much for even this leader. The company lost 8.3% in premarket trading on Thursday and recovered only slightly so far. Qualcomm posted earnings just yesterday, and the results weren’t what most wanted to see. The company delivered $3.13 per share in earnings, matching estimates. Revenue, meanwhile, proved a fairly close match for projections as well. The company posted $11.39 billion in revenue, against projections calling for $11.37 billion.
tipranks.com
AAPL, NFLX, AMZN: Which FAANG Stock Does Wall Street Expect to Rise the Most?
Ongoing macro challenges have impacted the performance of several tech stocks, including the mighty FAANG. We will discuss the recent quarterly results of three FAANG stocks and pick the one in which Wall Street sees higher upside potential. FAANG – five of the most prominent tech companies: Meta Platforms (META),...
tipranks.com
Block (NYSE:SQ) Stock Displays Solid Strength Following Q3 Beat; Will It Continue?
Block reported better-than-expected third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. In response, shareholders appreciated the company’s efforts and pushed the stock price higher in after-hours trading. Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) reported a surprise third-quarter earnings and revenue beat on the heels of its solid Cash App business. The fintech company...
tipranks.com
Coinbase Stock: Buy or Sell Ahead of Earnings? Here’s What Wall Street Expects
Is it time for the beaten-down crypto market to begin its upward trend again? There are several signs that suggest the lows could well be in sight. After Coinbase (COIN) shares have cratered by an awful 76% on a year-to-date basis, and with the company about to report 3Q22 results today after the market close, could these signals help boost sentiment for the beleaguered leading crypto exchange?
tipranks.com
Is Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock a Buy or Sell?
Intuit stock came under pressure owing to the weakness of its Credit Karma unit. However, management’s upbeat outlook should pacify investors. Wall Street is bullish about INTU stock. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stock closed 7.7% lower on November 1 after Bloomberg reported that the company is freezing hiring at its Credit...
tipranks.com
V, DIS, KO: Which is the Best “Strong Buy” Dow Jones Stock?
Visa, Disney, and Coke are three very different components in the Dow Jones Industrial Average that Wall Street continues to favor amid this brutal bear market. As the page turns on the year, I’d look for the three Dow stocks to help the index expand its win streak over other U.S. indices.
tipranks.com
Moderna Earnings Report: Is it a Beat?
Moderna (MRNA) reported an earnings miss for its 3rd quarter, ending 9/30/2022. Earnings per share came in at $2.53, versus the expected $3.30. The reported revenue of $3.36 billion represents a decrease of -28.71% compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of -32.30% compared to the same period last year.
tipranks.com
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reports Strong Q3-2022 Results. Should You Buy?
It looks like the demand for oil is here to stay. Hence, investors can consider buying RIG stock despite the recent rally following the company’s upbeat Q3 results. Transocean (NYSE:RIG) shares closed more than 15% higher yesterday following better-than-expected Fiscal Q3-2022 results aided by robust demand and pricing for the company’s drilling market globally. Despite the stock’s rally recently, investors can consider buying the stock given its impressive backlog levels and huge demand for oil globally.
tipranks.com
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Down on Higher Q3 Loss as Demand Shrinks
Carvana stock tanked in the pre-market trading session on a wider-than-expected Q3 loss amid several macro challenges for used vehicles. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) hurt investors’ sentiment with poor third-quarter results. Net loss of $2.67 per share came much above Wall Street’s expectation of a loss of $1.90. Also, it compared unfavorably with a loss of $0.38 in the same quarter last year.
tipranks.com
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Acquisition Plan Casting Shadow on its Earnings
Voya Financial announced an all-cash deal of $570 million to acquire Benefitfocus. The purchase price represents a premium of 49% to BNFT’s closing price on October 31. Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) announced the acquisition of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), a cloud-based benefits management platform, for $10.50 a share in an all-cash deal (total transaction value of approximately $570 million). This includes Benefitfocus’ debt and outstanding preferred shares.
tipranks.com
AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock: A Solid Defensive Play Amid Volatility
AT&T operates a defensive business that makes its stock relatively immune to ongoing volatility. AT&T stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index year-to-date. The volatility in the stock market could stay elevated amid high inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty. Amid challenges, shares of the diversified telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE:T) emerge as a solid defensive play for investors to navigate the heightened volatility with ease and reduce the risk of their overall portfolio.
Comments / 0