There’s shouldn’t be any more appeals allowed! Meadows is pulling a Trump in trying to delay disclosing his and Trump’s involvement in the treasonous act that Trump perpetuated in the 2020 presidential election, in order for him to try to stay in office. The majority vote of the American people decided to replace Trump with President Biden and Trump couldn’t handle the truth. So he tried to overthrow the will of the American, the Constitution and the government process. It’s time for all of those involved including Trump, government employees, his lawyers, his family and what few friends he really has.
January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day, if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔
Hopefully he'll actually just tell the truth for once. There's no denying what he witnessed, heard and did during the protest and riot. Those beans have already been spilled by others in close proximity to him. Buck up buddy and tell the truth.
