Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach; Ime Udoka 'strong frontrunner' for replacement

Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Sporting News
TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players for staying silent on Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'The players have dropped the ball'
Kyrie Irving has faced backlash for tweeting out a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes, but one NBA analyst is also aiming criticism at Irving's colleagues. During the TNT broadcast of Tuesday night's game between the Bulls and Nets, Reggie Miller expressed disappointment in NBA players for failing to speak out on the Irving situation.
Teams in turmoil clash as Nets face Hornets
Something good should happen for the Brooklyn Nets or the Charlotte Hornets when they meet Saturday night in Charlotte. Both
Sporting News
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Sporting News
Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community for posting documentary with 'false, antisemitic statements'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving took to Instagram late Thursday night, offering a formal apology to the Jewish community and those "hurt from the hateful remarks" in the anti-semetic documentary he shared on his Twitter account last week. "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from...
Sporting News
How long is James Harden out? Injury update on foot injury, timeline and return date for 76ers star
After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the 76ers will have to get back on track without star guard James Harden in the fold. Just nine games into the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain that will sideline the 33-year-old indefinitely.
Sporting News
How much do G League players make? Breaking down salaries, contracts for 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 NBA season is already underway, but a new G League campaign is just beginning. G League teams will return to action beginning on Friday, Nov. 4. The NBA's developmental league will feature 30 teams and several exciting players, including top prospect Scoot Henderson, who is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft behind Victor Wembanyama.
Sporting News
Lakers and Pelicans draft picks and swaps: How Anthony Davis trade could cost LA in 2023 NBA Draft and beyond
The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis via trade in June 2019, hoping the All-Star big man could continue the legacy of legendary Lakers bigs and lead the franchise into its next generation of winning. Following in the footsteps of Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Shaquille O'Neal is no easy...
Sporting News
Matt Ryan plays unsung hero as game-tying buzzer-beater leads Lakers to overtime win over Pelicans
Los Angeles found itself on the brink of another loss after Lonnie Walker IV missed a potential game-tying 3 against the Pelicans late in the fourth quarter. The Lakers fouled Pelicans rookie guard Dyson Daniels, who went to the free throw line and missed both of his attempts to give Los Angeles a chance.
Sporting News
Which NHL games are on TNT tonight? Teams, times, matchup for marquee Wednesday night hockey action
Wednesday night means hockey on TNT, and while there is no doubleheader tonight, the single game on the network should be a good one as the Sabres host the Penguins in Buffalo. The Penguins were one of the hottest teams to start the season, but have since cooled down. After...
Sporting News
LeBron James reserves high praise for Zion Williamson with Hall of Fame comparisons
Zion Williamson is, quite literally, the definition of a one-of-one. Dating back to the NBA Draft, many struggled (us included!) to come up with an apt player comparison for a player with Williamson's frame, athleticism and skill set. Three years later, LeBron James may have finally cracked the code. Williamson...
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
Sporting News
Ja Morant is far more than the NBA's best highlight reel: How Grizzlies point guard became unguardable
It didn't take long for JaVale McGee to learn how small the margin of error is when guarding Ja Morant. In the opening minute of the Mavericks' matchup with the Grizzlies early in the season, McGee found himself in the precarious position of defending Morant with a full head of steam. He dropped back in the pick-and-roll knowing Morant is always looking to sneak his way into the paint but quickly learned that's only part of the battle.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9
The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
