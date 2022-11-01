Read full article on original website
Man, 39, charged with attempted murder and rape
A man has been charged with raping and attempting to murder a woman who was found with life-threatening injuries in west London. Ramazan Mukalazi, 39, is accused of leaving the woman, in her 60s, injured in Martindale Road, Hounslow. She was found at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday. Mr Mukalazi,...
Frantisek Olah death: Teens joked about stabbing, court hears
Three teenagers accused of stabbing a man to death later laughed and joked about the killing, a court has heard. Frantisek Olah, 31, was fatally wounded at his home in Musgrave Close in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on 22 May. Winchester Crown Court was told the motivation for the attack, in which...
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Lincoln: Sleeping van driver jailed for killing newly-wed
A van driver who killed a woman in a head-on crash after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed. Jamie Jackson's vehicle smashed into 27-year-old Rosie Earle's car after veering on to the wrong side of the A15 near Lincoln on 3 September 2021. Lincoln Crown Court heard he...
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
Earth, Wind and Fire: Aberystwyth man admits assaulting Mo Pleasure
A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to the racially aggravated assault of a former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire. Hefin Parker, 25, from Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, assaulted Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, outside the town's Royal Pier nightclub in April. Aberystwyth Magistrates'...
Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach
A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
Kyra King: Parents charged over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl killed by the family's pet dog have been charged by police in connection with her death. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, are accused...
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Elaina Rose Aziz: Two face charges over baby girl's death
Two people are to face charges following the death of a baby girl in Nuneaton two years ago, police said. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Top Knot Close in November 2020. A woman, 27 and man, 37,...
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
Rape investigation launched in Bristol after woman attacked
A rape investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked after a night out. The woman, aged in her 20s, had been at a bar in Bristol and was on her way home when she was approached by a man in Denmark Street. Avon and Somerset Police said the...
Mother's plea to dog owners after son mauled by rottweiler
The mother of a boy who was mauled by a rottweiler is urging people to keep their dogs on leads. The 12-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was left with puncture wounds in his left forearm, resulting in nerve damage and scars. His mother says the former "animal...
Telford man admits killing neighbour found dead in garden
A man has admitted killing his neighbour who was found dead in a communal garden. The body of Mark Espley, 52, was found on 18 June at property on Fowler Close in Wellington, Telford, police said. John Walker, 65, of Fowler Close, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at...
Manston pair charged over Ramsgate family hit-and-run deaths
A further two people have been charged over the death of a father and his pregnant daughter in a hit-and-run. A black Alfa Romeo hit a family of five pedestrians in Leopold Street, Ramsgate, in August, killing Yoram Hirshfeld, 81, and Noga Sella, 37. Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary,...
Woman denies murdering newborn baby in Weston-super-Mare
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a newborn baby. Sarah Jayne Barron, 34, submitted the plea at Bristol Crown Court earlier, and a trial date was set for 17 July, 2023 by Judge Peter Blair KC. The body of the newborn baby was found at a...
Lucy Letby: Nurse hovered over baby night before her death, jury told
A mother whose baby was allegedly murdered by Lucy Letby has described seeing the nurse "hovering" over her daughter the evening before she died. It is alleged that Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known only as Child D, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
