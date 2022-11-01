Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Gerard Pique's Barcelona exit a shock, but he chose to leave his own way
"Culers, I have to tell you something," he posted at 6.36 p.m. on a grey Thursday evening in November, and just like that, it was over. Twenty-five years after he joined the club where he'd been a member from the day he was born, and 15 years since he played the first of his 615 games in the first team, Gerard Pique announced that it was over. A video, beautifully shot, nicely scripted, cut together with camcorder footage of him as a boy in blaugrana, reclaimed the narrative and bid farewell. He was gone -- for now, at least.
Rugby-England winger Dow caps injury comeback with moment of magic
AUCKLAND, Nov 5 (Reuters) - England winger Abby Dow lit up Eden Park with two tries in their 26-19 win over Canada in the women's Rugby World Cup semi-finals but coach Simon Middleton said she would not even have been on the pitch had it not been for the Red Roses medical staff.
Simon Middleton admits England must step up their game for World Cup final
England head coach Simon Middleton knows his side’s hardest test still awaits after the Red Roses booked their place in the World Cup final with a battling 26-19 win over Canada at Eden Park.Amateurs Canada pushed England in Auckland, with both teams scoring three tries.However, after being pegged back going into half-time with a slender 15-12 lead, England’s superiority eventually told as a fine breakaway try from Abby Dow, her second of the match, and three penalties by Emily Scarratt helped secure victory.🤝 @RugbyCanada 𝗔 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁.#ENGvCAN | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/SE8bvOlmE0— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 5, 2022England, who extended their winning...
ESPN
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
ESPN
Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's shock retirement: How social media reacted
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has shocked the football world by announcing that he intends to retire, not at the end of the current season but midway through the current campaign when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup later this month. Pique revealed that Barca's upcoming game against Almeria...
ESPN
Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze
Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest host Brentford at the City Ground on Saturday as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Forest were hammered 5-0 at Arsenal last time out as after their shock home win against Liverpool they were brought back down to earth with an almighty thud. Steve Cooper will want to see a response from his side and the home fans will whip up a boisterous atmosphere down by the banks of the River Trent.
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England coach Shaun Wane 'living the dream'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane says he is "honoured" as he prepares to lead his country in the last eight of the Rugby League World Cup in his home town of Wigan on Saturday.
BBC
Jenny Gunn: England's triple World Cup winner retires from professional cricket
Triple World Cup winner Jenny Gunn has retired from professional cricket at the age of 36. The all-rounder played in England's 50-over and T20 triumphs under skipper Charlotte Edwards in 2009. She was also in the side which beat India by nine runs at Lord's in 2017 to lift the...
BBC
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
BBC
Alice Capsey among six players awarded first England Women central contracts
Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts. Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23. Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales...
Soccer-'Bambi' Musiala ready to be Germany's alpha male at World Cup
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany fans are hoping Bayern Munich wunderkind Jamal Musiala will slash their pre-tournament title odds once the World Cup starts next month, with the teenager having quickly become a key player in Hansi Flick's team.
Watch Antonio Rudiger Celebrate Golazo In Real Madrid Training By Faking An Injury Then Dancing
Rudiger is a player best known for his defending prowess rather than his ability to score goals.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp receives freedom of Liverpool honour
Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool "forever" as he received the freedom of the city. The Reds boss received the honour in a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old German is only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be...
BBC
No 'seven-year cycle' for Klopp - Honigstein
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. German football journalist Raphael Honigstein rejects suggestions Jurgen Klopp is at the end of a so-called 'seven-year cycle' at Liverpool and backed him to continue to deliver success. At previous clubs Mainz and Dortmund, Klopp has left after...
Trump ally Tom Barrack's UAE ties not 'nefarious,' defense says
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - There was "nothing nefarious" about former private equity executive Tom Barrack's ties with United Arab Emirates officials, Barrack's defense lawyer said in closing arguments on Tuesday, denying prosecutors' charges that former U.S. President Donald Trump's onetime ally was an illegal foreign agent.
Soccer-Croatia are hungry for more World Cup success-striker Kramaric
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Croatia's sensational run to the 2018 World Cup final has only sharpened their desire for even more success at the tournament in Qatar this month, Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric said on Wednesday.
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
Comments / 0