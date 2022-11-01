ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

More victims come forward following arrest of Salinas soccer coach Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia

By Jocelyn Ortega, Salinas Californian
There could be more sexual assault victims linked to a Salinas soccer coach, according to investigators.

On Monday, Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia was arraigned and charged with multiple felonies including lewd acts with a minor, false imprisonment by violence, and contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense.

Garcia pleaded not guilty.

Garcia coached girls’ soccer at North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School. Investigators say they arrested Garcia after the allegations of sexual assault were made against the 35-year-old man.

"We learned of the allegations earlier last week and detectives began investigating the case," Salinas Commander Brian Johnson said.

Immediately after hearing the allegations, Salinas Unified High School officials launched an investigation. District officials sent out a statement to parents and students:

"Our staff is shocked and saddened to learn about the disturbing allegations against an off-campus walk on coach. This coach is not a teacher or staff member at any of our school sites but has been a soccer coach at North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School since 2018. We are fully cooperating with the ongoing Salinas Police Department investigation."

Garcia was placed on administrative leave and directed by the district to not have contact with any student, according to the statement.

District attorney's office officials say two victims were listed in the initial complaint but couldn’t give further details. However, police say they are interviewing and contacting additional potential victims.

Garcia is expected to be back in court next week. His bail is currently set at $50,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or other potential victims to call Detective Yolanda Rocha at (831) 758-7124.

Eduardo Jimenez
3d ago

Now they need to investigate Mr.Rodriguez from El Sausal Middle School I heard he goes inside the girls locker rooms when they’re changing

