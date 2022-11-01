ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MA

Breaking down the 2022 MIAA playoffs for SouthCoast's five football teams

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

Five SouthCoast football teams — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Fairhaven, Old Colony and Old Rochester — have qualified for the 2022 MIAA playoffs.

Here’s a look at the playoff matchups:

FINAL REGULAR SEASON POLL Vote for the SouthCoast Football Player of the Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWCep_0iudVEWP00

No. 12 Fairhaven at No. 5 Old Rochester

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Fairhaven (7-1); Old Rochester (6-1)

Last week: Somerset Berkley 37, Fairhaven 21; Old Rochester 42, Dennis-Yarmouth 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3USv_0iudVEWP00

Outlook: A pair of SouthCoast teams separated by just eight miles will battle it out. “What else can you ask for?” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “You work hard to make the playoffs and hope you can attain a home game. If not it’s nice to be matched up against a local rival.” Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault added, “We’re pretty excited over here. Obviously we played last year and it was a good high school football game. To play them in the playoffs, it’s great. It’s exciting to have two schools that know each other well.” A year ago when the teams met in the regular season, the Blue Devils pulled out a thrilling 18-16 overtime victory over the Bulldogs to punch their ticket to the playoffs. “That was a great football game,” Almeida said. “But I don’t think it has any bearing on this year’s game. The atmosphere and the intensity of that game we’ll talk about. It’s going to be a physical game. The team that plays the hardest and most physical will win.” While both teams have the ability to throw the ball, they do most of their damage on the ground. “We both want to run,” Guilbeault said. “We both want to play tough defense. Both teams have the ability to throw the ball too. It’s kind of like looking in a mirror watching each other.” The Bulldogs have been led offensively by senior running back Walter Rosher with 18 touchdowns, which ranks second on the SouthCoast behind Fairhaven’s Justin Marques (20). Seniors Jacksen Martin and Noah Sommers have both found the end zone five times while Sommers has connected on three TD passes as well. “They execute it all very well,” Almeida said. “That’s going to be the challenge defensively to be able to defend all the different types of plays they run. They’re big, strong and physical. We have to be more physical up front than we were last week against Somerset.” The Bulldogs have won five straight games while the South Coast Conference Gold Division champion Blue Devils saw their seven-game win streak come to an end last week. Despite the loss, Marques tied the school’s single-season touchdown record of 20 with a pair of TDs. He spent part of the second half on the bench with ice on his knee. “He’s day to day,” Almeida said of his sophomore RB. “I honestly don’t know. It could go either way.” The Blue Devils played last week without senior Westin Chase. “That was a big loss,” Almeida said. “We’re prepared to play without him. We’re hoping to get him healthy soon.” Both coaches agree the key to the game is the play on the line. “The game is won up front,” Guilbeault said. “If you have a great running back and great quarterback, but you don’t have time, it can negate all of that.” Almeida added, “We need to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We’re not going to beat ORR with one or two guys playing well. It’s going to take a team effort.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwuv0_0iudVEWP00

No. 12 Ware at No. 5 Old Colony

What: Div. 8 First Round

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Wareham (7-1); Old Colony (7-1)

Last week: Ware 26, Greenfield 6; Nashoba Valley Tech 18, Old Colony 16

Outlook: A year ago, Ware kicked Old Colony out of the playoffs in the opening round. The Cougars are looking for a little payback in the rematch. “We played them tough in the first half and they pulled away in the second half,” recalled Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez of the 2021 game. “They’re excited because we dropped a tough one away last year. You don’t always get to play someone like that back to back. It’s another opportunity to get something back, but it’s not going to be easy.” The defensive-minded Cougars, who have allowed more than 14 points just twice this year, will have to find a way to contain quarterback John Auchter. “They look like a run heavy team," Mendez said. "Their quarterback is very good. He runs quite a bit. He’s the focal point of the offense.” After opening the season with a 12-6 loss to Frontier, Ware has won seven straight by a combined score of 222-40. The Cougars won their first seven games to wrap up the Mayflower Athletic Conference Small title before falling short to Nashoba Valley Tech by two points last week. “A few mistakes early on set us behind the eight ball,” Mendez said of the loss. “We want to stay with what’s worked all year; really good assignment, physical defense, run the ball successfully and take advantage of opportunities when we can.” The Cougars feature several offensive weapons. Senior quarterback Matt McGuiggan has completed 34 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown in addition to carrying the ball 68 times for 533 yards and six touchdowns. Chris Egan leads the Cougars with seven touchdowns and 612 rushing yards while Ryan Silva had found the end zone six times. Michael Willwerth has found paydirt four times while Max Finney and Shawn Markham both have three touchdowns. “We’re not a one-trick pony,” Mendez said. Defensively, the Cougars are led by Stu Burnham (68 tackles, two sacks), Finney (70 tackles, two sacks), Egan (56 tackles, two sacks), Markham (58 tackles, two interceptions), McGuiggan (47 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and a pair of defensive touchdowns) and Willwerth (42 tackles). “They’re excited to get a home playoff game,” Mendez said. “We’ve had some pretty good crowds at home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TV0Ij_0iudVEWP00

No. 10 Triton at No. 7 Apponequet

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Triton (5-3); Apponequet (6-1)

Last week: Triton 27, Lynnfield 21; Bye for Apponequet

Outlook: Hosting their first home playoff game in at least a decade, the Lakers have a chance to make history against Triton. “Apponequet has never won a home playoff game,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “They’re excited to make their mark. They’re confident, they’re excited and they’re focused.” The Lakers took a six-game win streak into last week’s bye. “We feel good,” Fyfe said. “We’re pretty much 100 percent healthy. We had a good week last week.” Fyfe is pleased to see how far his young Lakers have come in a short time. “We came into the year as young and inexperienced,” he said. “The kids coming together and doing exactly what we ask them to.” Seniors Jackson Gagnier and Harry Lemieux both have seven touchdowns on the season while Lemieux has also thrown five TD passes. Apponequet’s defense has also been impressive as the Lakers are allowing just 12 points per game and have only given up one total touchdown in the past three games. Apponequet will have its hands full against Triton. “They’re a whatever works team,” Fyfe said. “All three films we’ve seen, they’ve used three different offenses. If something isn’t working they switch it up. You’ve got to prepare for all these different formations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzg0j_0iudVEWP00

No. 14 Bishop Stang at No. 3 Maynard

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Bishop Stang (3-5); Maynard (6-2)

Last week: Bishop Fenwick 42, Bishop Stang 25; Maynard 25, Clinton 15

Outlook: The Spartans are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 when they lost to Old Rochester. After opening the season 3-1, Stang has lost four straight during a tough Catholic Central League slate of games. Two of the four losses were by five points or less. “We feel like we can play ball and be a good football team,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “We have great kids and we believe in them.” A week ago, the Spartans trailed Bishop Fenwick 28-25 in the fourth quarter with the ball and couldn’t capitalize. “The key for us is securing the football and we’ve got to do a great job of tackling,” Golden said. “They’ve got a couple of good receivers and a good running back. We’ve got to tackle well. They are 6-2 so they’ve earned a really good record.” Senior captain Collin McCarthy has been a force on both the offensive and defensive lines for Stang. In addition to completing 28 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns, Luca Cincotta has carried the ball 118 times for 695 yards and eight TDs this season. Michael Golden, who is back healthy, has 602 yards on 89 carries with five touchdowns. Tyron Gomes has 72 rushes for 376 yards and four scores. Stang’s top receiver is Jackson Tingley Prince, who has 18 catches for 242 yards and three scores. “The kids are excited to play,” Golden said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Breaking down the 2022 MIAA playoffs for SouthCoast's five football teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Fairhaven Is Finally Getting a Domino’s Pizza

It's been a long wait for the people of Fairhaven, but they will finally have their own Domino's Pizza location. Fairhaven has been quietly eyed for a Domino's for over a decade, but for one reason or another, it has just never come to fruition. That will now change. Domino's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
reportertoday.com

Silver Spring Golf Course – A Hidden Gem

It may not be as majestic as the Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt or the former Metacomet golf courses, but the 6-hole Silver Spring golf course on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence is a little known gem for golfers. The course which opened in 1919 had fallen on tough times. Membership is down to about 80 members, down from a census of a few hundred. There used to be long waiting lists to join but the recent downturn in golf club popularity and damage from COVID restrictions haven’t helped. The privately owned Wannamoisett, Agawam Hunt and Metacomet all faced some level of financial difficulty. Wannamoisett and Agawam Hunt rebounded enough to stay open, but Metacomet sold its property privately.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel announces engagement

(WJAR) — Olympic swimmer and North Kingstown native Elizabeth Beisel announced her engagement to Jack Nichting on Wednesday. The couple met while competing on the reality television show, "Survivor." Beisel is a two-time Olympic medalist and most recently served as a lifeguard at Narragansett Town Beach. Beisel has also...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whdh.com

Dump truck hits 495 bridge over Route 1A in Wrentham

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large dump truck slammed into the bridge carrying 495 over Route 1A in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. The truck rolled over and spilled about 60 gallons hydraulic fluid. Crews are still working to it clean up. The crash shut down the southbound side of the...
WRENTHAM, MA
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car flips over guardrail in crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car flipped over a guardrail in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Warwick early Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near exit 24B. This is a developing story, information will be updated once it becomes available.
WARWICK, RI
Barnstable Patriot

A Cape Cod woman lived in a homeless camp. Dawn Squires's siblings tell us her story

WEST YARMOUTH ― As John "Jackie" Squires, III ducked beneath a canopy of low hanging branches, a chill along with thick swaths of fog, hung in the air. He slowly moved along a winding pathway ― away from the Tasty Buffet parking lot and into the woods. The racket of Route 28 traffic fell away, replaced with the pitter patter of rain drops, rhythmically falling through the foliage covered trees, onto the forest floor.
YARMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out at multifamily building in Fall River

(WJAR) — A fire in a multifamily building in Fall River displaced four people on Tuesday night. Fall River Fire District Chief Jason Poissant said firefighters responded around 5:25 p.m. for a report of curtains on fire on the second floor of a multifamily building on Amity Street. Poissant...
FALL RIVER, MA
newportthisweek.com

The Key to First Beach’s Future: More Sand

The entire shoreline at Easton’s Beach will be underwater at high tide in less than 50 years, according to a recent study. However, the impact of the projected sea-level rise can be mitigated with strategies like annual sand replenishment, which would add more beach to the beach. “With this...
NEWPORT, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy