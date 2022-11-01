Breaking down the 2022 MIAA playoffs for SouthCoast's five football teams

Five SouthCoast football teams — Apponequet, Bishop Stang, Fairhaven, Old Colony and Old Rochester — have qualified for the 2022 MIAA playoffs.

Here’s a look at the playoff matchups:

FINAL REGULAR SEASON POLL Vote for the SouthCoast Football Player of the Week

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Fairhaven (7-1); Old Rochester (6-1)

Last week: Somerset Berkley 37, Fairhaven 21; Old Rochester 42, Dennis-Yarmouth 0

Outlook: A pair of SouthCoast teams separated by just eight miles will battle it out. “What else can you ask for?” said Fairhaven head coach Derek Almeida. “You work hard to make the playoffs and hope you can attain a home game. If not it’s nice to be matched up against a local rival.” Old Rochester head coach Bryce Guilbeault added, “We’re pretty excited over here. Obviously we played last year and it was a good high school football game. To play them in the playoffs, it’s great. It’s exciting to have two schools that know each other well.” A year ago when the teams met in the regular season, the Blue Devils pulled out a thrilling 18-16 overtime victory over the Bulldogs to punch their ticket to the playoffs. “That was a great football game,” Almeida said. “But I don’t think it has any bearing on this year’s game. The atmosphere and the intensity of that game we’ll talk about. It’s going to be a physical game. The team that plays the hardest and most physical will win.” While both teams have the ability to throw the ball, they do most of their damage on the ground. “We both want to run,” Guilbeault said. “We both want to play tough defense. Both teams have the ability to throw the ball too. It’s kind of like looking in a mirror watching each other.” The Bulldogs have been led offensively by senior running back Walter Rosher with 18 touchdowns, which ranks second on the SouthCoast behind Fairhaven’s Justin Marques (20). Seniors Jacksen Martin and Noah Sommers have both found the end zone five times while Sommers has connected on three TD passes as well. “They execute it all very well,” Almeida said. “That’s going to be the challenge defensively to be able to defend all the different types of plays they run. They’re big, strong and physical. We have to be more physical up front than we were last week against Somerset.” The Bulldogs have won five straight games while the South Coast Conference Gold Division champion Blue Devils saw their seven-game win streak come to an end last week. Despite the loss, Marques tied the school’s single-season touchdown record of 20 with a pair of TDs. He spent part of the second half on the bench with ice on his knee. “He’s day to day,” Almeida said of his sophomore RB. “I honestly don’t know. It could go either way.” The Blue Devils played last week without senior Westin Chase. “That was a big loss,” Almeida said. “We’re prepared to play without him. We’re hoping to get him healthy soon.” Both coaches agree the key to the game is the play on the line. “The game is won up front,” Guilbeault said. “If you have a great running back and great quarterback, but you don’t have time, it can negate all of that.” Almeida added, “We need to establish the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. We’re not going to beat ORR with one or two guys playing well. It’s going to take a team effort.”

What: Div. 8 First Round

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Wareham (7-1); Old Colony (7-1)

Last week: Ware 26, Greenfield 6; Nashoba Valley Tech 18, Old Colony 16

Outlook: A year ago, Ware kicked Old Colony out of the playoffs in the opening round. The Cougars are looking for a little payback in the rematch. “We played them tough in the first half and they pulled away in the second half,” recalled Old Colony head coach Brandon Mendez of the 2021 game. “They’re excited because we dropped a tough one away last year. You don’t always get to play someone like that back to back. It’s another opportunity to get something back, but it’s not going to be easy.” The defensive-minded Cougars, who have allowed more than 14 points just twice this year, will have to find a way to contain quarterback John Auchter. “They look like a run heavy team," Mendez said. "Their quarterback is very good. He runs quite a bit. He’s the focal point of the offense.” After opening the season with a 12-6 loss to Frontier, Ware has won seven straight by a combined score of 222-40. The Cougars won their first seven games to wrap up the Mayflower Athletic Conference Small title before falling short to Nashoba Valley Tech by two points last week. “A few mistakes early on set us behind the eight ball,” Mendez said of the loss. “We want to stay with what’s worked all year; really good assignment, physical defense, run the ball successfully and take advantage of opportunities when we can.” The Cougars feature several offensive weapons. Senior quarterback Matt McGuiggan has completed 34 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown in addition to carrying the ball 68 times for 533 yards and six touchdowns. Chris Egan leads the Cougars with seven touchdowns and 612 rushing yards while Ryan Silva had found the end zone six times. Michael Willwerth has found paydirt four times while Max Finney and Shawn Markham both have three touchdowns. “We’re not a one-trick pony,” Mendez said. Defensively, the Cougars are led by Stu Burnham (68 tackles, two sacks), Finney (70 tackles, two sacks), Egan (56 tackles, two sacks), Markham (58 tackles, two interceptions), McGuiggan (47 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two blocked punts and a pair of defensive touchdowns) and Willwerth (42 tackles). “They’re excited to get a home playoff game,” Mendez said. “We’ve had some pretty good crowds at home.”

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Records: Triton (5-3); Apponequet (6-1)

Last week: Triton 27, Lynnfield 21; Bye for Apponequet

Outlook: Hosting their first home playoff game in at least a decade, the Lakers have a chance to make history against Triton. “Apponequet has never won a home playoff game,” said Apponequet head coach Zane Fyfe. “They’re excited to make their mark. They’re confident, they’re excited and they’re focused.” The Lakers took a six-game win streak into last week’s bye. “We feel good,” Fyfe said. “We’re pretty much 100 percent healthy. We had a good week last week.” Fyfe is pleased to see how far his young Lakers have come in a short time. “We came into the year as young and inexperienced,” he said. “The kids coming together and doing exactly what we ask them to.” Seniors Jackson Gagnier and Harry Lemieux both have seven touchdowns on the season while Lemieux has also thrown five TD passes. Apponequet’s defense has also been impressive as the Lakers are allowing just 12 points per game and have only given up one total touchdown in the past three games. Apponequet will have its hands full against Triton. “They’re a whatever works team,” Fyfe said. “All three films we’ve seen, they’ve used three different offenses. If something isn’t working they switch it up. You’ve got to prepare for all these different formations.”

What: Div. 5 First Round

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: Bishop Stang (3-5); Maynard (6-2)

Last week: Bishop Fenwick 42, Bishop Stang 25; Maynard 25, Clinton 15

Outlook: The Spartans are making their first playoff appearance since 2018 when they lost to Old Rochester. After opening the season 3-1, Stang has lost four straight during a tough Catholic Central League slate of games. Two of the four losses were by five points or less. “We feel like we can play ball and be a good football team,” said Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden. “We have great kids and we believe in them.” A week ago, the Spartans trailed Bishop Fenwick 28-25 in the fourth quarter with the ball and couldn’t capitalize. “The key for us is securing the football and we’ve got to do a great job of tackling,” Golden said. “They’ve got a couple of good receivers and a good running back. We’ve got to tackle well. They are 6-2 so they’ve earned a really good record.” Senior captain Collin McCarthy has been a force on both the offensive and defensive lines for Stang. In addition to completing 28 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns, Luca Cincotta has carried the ball 118 times for 695 yards and eight TDs this season. Michael Golden, who is back healthy, has 602 yards on 89 carries with five touchdowns. Tyron Gomes has 72 rushes for 376 yards and four scores. Stang’s top receiver is Jackson Tingley Prince, who has 18 catches for 242 yards and three scores. “The kids are excited to play,” Golden said.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Breaking down the 2022 MIAA playoffs for SouthCoast's five football teams