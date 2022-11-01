ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Multicultural Holiday Festival is Nov. 12 in Kent

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
LoveLight Inc., a local nonprofit, is looking for community-minded groups to buy an artificial Christmas tree, decide on a theme, decorate the tree and donate it to LoveLight for a silent auction during the group's Multicultural Holiday Festival.

The family-friendly community event will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Kent American Legion, 1945 Mogadore Road.

The festival also will feature entertainment, a children’s holiday activity table and vendors offering items to celebrate late fall and early winter holidays including Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Those interested in contributing a decorated tree for this fundraiser to support LoveLight programs can email Stephanie at sbrook22@kent.edu.

Money raised will be used to continue and expand programs sponsored by LoveLight, which has been serving our local communities for more than 26 years.

In addition to the 118,702 meals, 5,820 shelf stable weekend meals, and over 31,588 snacks for children in Portage County, Lovelight also has provided activities for children in low-income neighborhoods, and educational programs for youth, as well as parents, educators and health professionals. Hundreds of college students have gained experience to through community service, internships and employment with LoveLight.

Vendors who are interested in participating should call LoveLight at 330-673-5839. An 8-foot table will be provided for each vendor, who will have the opportunity to set up their space the evening before. Cost of a table is $20 for a non-profit and $25 for for-profit vendors who are encouraged to donate an item, if possible, for the raffle that will be held.

For general information, call 330-673-5839 or request a flier at lkjusti1@kent.edu

Record-Courier

