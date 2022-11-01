ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Bremerton wrestler Thor Michaelson commits to Stanford University

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fcgPZ_0iudV8JI00

As one of the top wrestlers to represent Kitsap County in recent memory, Bremerton's Thor Michaelson can't afford to rest on his laurels during his senior year.

Not when he's aiming to compete at one of the most prestigious colleges in the country: Stanford University.

Michaelson announced his commitment to the Cardinal last week, choosing Stanford over Oregon State University and California Baptist University. Now comes to waiting game. Not only is Michaelson, who'll begin next season with a career record of 85-3, aiming to win his second high school state title this winter, he must also have a flawless performance in the classroom in order to secure admission to Stanford, which has a 5% acceptance rate.

Michaelson said when he took an unofficial visit to Stanford last fall, he was told he'd be an extreme longshot, despite his 3.85 grade point average. He responded by altering his academic schedule at Bremerton to include more advanced placement and honors classes.

Michaelson is no longer a longshot, but he knows he must finish his senior year with a strong academic performance in order to gain entry into his dream school.

"I've been talking to them pretty much every week on my grades," said Michaelson, who took an official visit to Stanford two weeks ago. "I have to have 4.0 this year, my essays need to be perfect, letters of recommendations need to be perfect."

Stanford's wrestling team finished 5-4 overall during the 2021-22 season and finished third at the Pac-12 championships.

Bremerton won the Olympic League title last winter with Thor and his younger brother, Lars, leading the way. Thor finished 36-1 and won the Class 2A title at 160 pounds with a 5-2 victory over Enumclaw's Westin Triplett. Lars won the 170-pound class with a technical-fall victory over North Kitsap's Zakaria Hammou.

Thor Michaelson, who placed second at state as a freshman, has experience competing on the international stage. In 2019, he won a pair of gold medals at the Pan-American U15 Championships in Panama. In 2021, he went undefeated in eight matches at the UWW Cadet & Junior Pan American Wrestling Championships in Mexico. In September, he earned a silver medal in the Beach World Wrestling Championships in Romania.

Michaelson said the chance to compete for Stanford will be fascinating.

"The level of competition just wrestling in college, especially at the D-I level, is just ridiculous," he said.

Michaelson's ultimate goal is two-fold: become a national champion while working toward a degree in environmental engineering.

"That was another really big factor in my decision," he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2023 DL Sua Lefotu Has Decommitted From Washington

Washington's 2022 recruiting class moved from 19 commits to 18 on Wednesday as St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Ca.) DL Sua Lefotu announced his decision to open up his recruitment. Lefotu came out of nowhere to make his commitment to the Huskies in the summer after making an official visit to...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide

The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report. Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally. Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 Washington cities rank in America's top neighborly cities, report finds

A new survey from Neighbor.com reveals America's 25 most neighborly cities, and both Seattle and Spokane made the list. Neighbor.com surveyed 1,000 Americans about how the recent year's challenges have impacted their local communities. The list highlights the cities with the highest levels of ‘neighborliness’ based on charitable donations, volunteering, happiness and more.
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

6 things only Seattle locals know

Here's a local's perspective on how you should plan for your trip to Seattle © RyanJLane / Getty Images. I grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent the first 22 years of my life there. Since then, I’ve lived there on and off. The Seattle area has its quirks that make it a very special place. The ability to take a tranquil walk through the woods and find yourself by the ocean for a pastel-colored sunset in less than an hour makes the soul feel so at peace in this part of the world.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Seattle Rents Fell Third Fastest in the Country Last Month

After Seattle-area rents went up for seven straight months, apartment dwellers finally saw relief in September. October saw even more good news for the priced out and rent weary: According to the latest data from Apartment List, Seattle experienced the third highest decline in month-over-month rent growth. That may seem...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
goodfruit.com

Bernadette Gagnier, a young grower from Snohomish, Washington

Family background/Bernadette is pursuing her doctorate in horticulture, specializing in alternative strategies for nematode management in wine grape systems in Washington state. She is the daughter of Jeanette and Rick Gagnier. crops/grapes. business/graduate student, Washington State University. Why viticulture?. My first class, introduction to wines and vines, I knew immediately...
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

‘Underwatergate’ scandal put Ivar’s in hot chowder in 2009

It was the summer of 2009. An exciting undersea mystery unexpectedly came to the surface off of Alki Point in West Seattle. The mystery unfolded through a series of YouTube videos. Expertly shot footage showed grizzled undersea explorers diving in Puget Sound to locate and ultimately bring to the surface eerie-looking and barnacle-encrusted 1950s-era billboards advertising Ivar’s restaurants in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: A rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate-coated, almond-dusted, gold foil-wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
KGMI

King County judge puts Albertsons payout on hold

SEATTLE, Wash. – A King County judge has put a payday for Albertsons investors on hold. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued to prevent the owner of Haggen and Safeway stores from making a $4 billion dividend payment ahead of a huge merger. Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer and...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Balance of power in Washington State Senate rides on key races

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Republicans and Democrats across Washington are wrestling for control over the state Senate, with arguably one of the most contentious races in the 47th District in south King County. The 47th Legislative District includes Covington, parts of Kent and Auburn, and is historically a swing...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State

#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
ANACORTES, WA
The Stranger

The Seattle Times Picked the Wrong Prosecutor

As long-standing activists within Seattle's African American community, we strongly disagree with the Seattle Times Editorial Board's endorsement of Jim Ferrell as the next King County Prosecuting Attorney. We support Leesa Manion for King County’s next Prosecuting Attorney. First, Manion is more qualified than her opponent. She has spent...
KING COUNTY, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy