ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johannesburg, MI

Cross country roundup: JL boys win regionals, multiple area runners qualify for states

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaPBK_0iudV3tf00

EAST JORDAN ― As the fall season comes to a close, area athletes are beginning to prove themselves against the best the state has to offer.

This weekend was the area cross country teams' turn as all three squads were in action, with Johannesburg-Lewiston and Gaylord St. Mary's traveling to East Jordan for the Division 4 regional race and Gaylord traveling to Chippewa Hills for the Division 2 regional race.

It was a great showing for both the boys' and girls' teams for JoBurg, with the boys taking home the regional crown with a first-place finish while the girls finished just a point behind Harbor Springs to place second overall.

J-L had the top two finishers in both races, with Jacob Wartenberg (15:58) and Blake Fox (16:37) placing first and second on the boys' side and Allie Nowak (18:47) and Yolanda Gascho (19:31) doing the same on the girls' side. Both Wartenberg and Nowak set new school records with their stellar performances as they claimed the individual regional crown in the process,

Other top-20 finishers for the boys included Ronin Vaden (fifth, 16:53), Malaki Gascho (eighth, 17:22), Jeremiah Witt (13th, 17:41) and Benjamin Lauber (16th, 17:46), while other top-20 finishers for the girls included Madalyn Agren (ninth, 20:56), Rosalinda Gascho (10th, 21:00), Natalie Zochowski (12th, 21:10), Adelaida Gascho (17th, 21:33) and Cora Mullins (18th, 21:34).

St. Mary's didn't have the same team success in East Jordan, but they did have two individuals qualify for the state meet, with Miriam Murrell placing eighth overall (20:53) and Emma McKinley placing 24th (22:26). They will represent the Snowbirds at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, November 5.

Joining them from the Division 2 regionals will be two Gaylord Blue Devils runners, Katie Berkshire and Skylee Ames. Berkshire placed third overall (19:15) at the regional race in Chippewa Hills while Skylee Ames grabbed the last individual state-qualifier spot, placing 16th overall (20:47).

As a team, the Blue Devils' girls finished in fourth place with 95 points, just missing out on a spot at states for the entire team.

Those that qualified will race on Saturday at MIS with the rest of the top runners from across the state of Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My Magic GR

The Lake That Appears…and Disappears: Presque Isle County, Michigan

This little body of water is found in Presque Isle County…the constant appearing and disappearing of this lake is what gave ‘Mystery Valley’ its name. The preserve where Mystery Valley sits is on 76 acres of land and is known as one of the largest ‘collapse valleys’ in Michigan. According to the Glossary of Karst Terminology, this type of valley is not formed by ever-flowing rivers, but by “the collapse of the roof of a cave, of an underlying cave, or of an overhanging ledge…A closed depression formed by the collapse of the roof of a cave.”
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI
Old Mission Gazette

Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend

It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
OLD MISSION, MI
My North.com

Kick-Off Your Holiday Shopping at these 9 Local Businesses

There’s nothing quite like the holidays in Northern Michigan when our small towns twinkle with lights and festive storefronts. But, if you can’t visit your favorite town or shop this season, many businesses also offer the convenience of online shopping. Start crossing items off your list with local gifts from these Northern Michigan businesses.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy