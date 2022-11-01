ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football CFP ranking revealed on 'CFP Rankings Show' tonight. How to watch it

By Joe Harrington
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7XUY_0iudV20w00

It's the first week of November, and the landscape of the college football season is about to take a drastic shift.

Ohio State football figures to be a big part of that shift as the first College Football Playoff rankings are revealed on Nov. 1.

The Buckeyes are tied with Tennessee as the No. 2 team in the nation in the AP poll, both behind No.1 Georgia, the defending CFP champions. Ohio State is one of six 8-0 teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll.

The Buckeyes are ranked just ahead of Michigan in the AP poll at No.4.

But that poll is about to be rather meaningless.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern:What's next for Ohio State football? An early glance at the Northwestern Wildcats

Ohio State CFP rankings:First CFP rankings coming soon: Ohio State or Georgia on top? Dawgs by a nose | Rob Oller

The Buckeyes are no stranger to the CFP poll. Ohio State last made the playoffs in 2020 and entered the last week of the 2021 regular season in the field.

Where will the Buckeyes land? Here's how to watch the CFP rankings.

When does college football rankings come out?

The rankings will be released shortly after 7 p.m. They will be announced every Tuesday except for Nov. 15, when they'll be announced at 9 p.m. and on Dec. 4, which is college football's Selection Sunday.

When is College football playoff selection show?

The "CFP Rankings Show" is at 7 p.m. on ESPN and runs for one hour.

When do the College Football Playoffs start?

The College Football Playoff semifinal games will be on Dec. 31. The CFP National Championship Game is on Jan. 9.

Where are the College Football Playoff semifinals?

The Fiesta Bowl and the Peach Bowl will host the national semifinals. The national championship game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

WHIZ Radio playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Three Muskingum Valley League teams have advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs. And you can hear all three teams in action on WHIZ Radio. On Z92 Radio the Tri-Valley Scotties welcome five seed Bloom-Carroll to Jack Anderson Stadium. Bloom-Carroll has been...
ZANESVILLE, OH
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Ohio State-Northwestern

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats in a battle of Big Ten teams in Week 10 of the college football season. Undefeated Ohio State comes into this matchup after defeating rival Penn State in Happy Valley 44-31 in Week 9. On the other hand, Northwestern comes into this game on a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats' only win was in Week 1 against Nebraska.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy