Pinson, Aiken to miss Aggie exhibition game against Western New Mexico

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State men’s basketball transfers Xavier Pinson and Kim Aiken Jr.’s NCAA eligibility waivers have not yet been approved, and the two will not be able to participate in Wednesday’s exhibition game against Western New Mexico, a university official confirmed Tuesday.

Eligibility waivers for Pinson and Aiken, transfers from LSU and Arizona, respectfully, were submitted to the NCAA in September and are yet to be approved. The two are unable to play in NMSU’s games until their waivers are approved by the NCAA, although the two are still allowed to practice with the team and remain on the bench during games.

Pinson’s eligibility centers around academics. Aiken’s eligibility centers around issues with the University of Arizona. A university spokesperson confirmed that both are still practicing with the team.

Head coach Greg Heiar remained confident throughout the month of October that waivers for both players would be approved by the official season opener Nov. 7 against New Mexico Highlands but that the matter was out of the team’s hands.

“They deserve to play, they deserve the opportunity to play, and I’m just praying every night that they get the opportunity to play,” Heiar said during a conference media day availability.

Heiar said the team hasn’t worried about the “what if” scenarios if Pinson and Aiken aren’t able to play and that the team has gone through its fall workouts expecting the two transfers to play. He said the Aggies will adjust if the two aren’t able to play but wanted to remain positive.

Pinson was a preseason First Team All-WAC selection and received media votes for the Player of the Year award. Aiken was the final addition to NMSU’s roster. Pinson and Aiken both played heavy minutes in NMSU’s Crimson-White scrimmage Oct. 20.

Not having Pinson and Aiken available could mean the Aggies use a rotation similar to what was used during the team's foreign tour to the Bahamas. The Aggies stuck to a consistent starting lineup of: Deshawndre Washington; DaJuan Gordon; Anthony Roy; Issa Muhammad and Mike Peake for the first three games of the tour before swapping Washington for freshman Deuce Benjamin for NMSU's final game.

