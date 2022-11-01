ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Pinson, Aiken to miss Aggie exhibition game against Western New Mexico

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REHyn_0iudUzSZ00

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State men’s basketball transfers Xavier Pinson and Kim Aiken Jr.’s NCAA eligibility waivers have not yet been approved, and the two will not be able to participate in Wednesday’s exhibition game against Western New Mexico, a university official confirmed Tuesday.

Eligibility waivers for Pinson and Aiken, transfers from LSU and Arizona, respectfully, were submitted to the NCAA in September and are yet to be approved. The two are unable to play in NMSU’s games until their waivers are approved by the NCAA, although the two are still allowed to practice with the team and remain on the bench during games.

Pinson’s eligibility centers around academics. Aiken’s eligibility centers around issues with the University of Arizona. A university spokesperson confirmed that both are still practicing with the team.

Head coach Greg Heiar remained confident throughout the month of October that waivers for both players would be approved by the official season opener Nov. 7 against New Mexico Highlands but that the matter was out of the team’s hands.

“They deserve to play, they deserve the opportunity to play, and I’m just praying every night that they get the opportunity to play,” Heiar said during a conference media day availability.

Heiar said the team hasn’t worried about the “what if” scenarios if Pinson and Aiken aren’t able to play and that the team has gone through its fall workouts expecting the two transfers to play. He said the Aggies will adjust if the two aren’t able to play but wanted to remain positive.

Pinson was a preseason First Team All-WAC selection and received media votes for the Player of the Year award. Aiken was the final addition to NMSU’s roster. Pinson and Aiken both played heavy minutes in NMSU’s Crimson-White scrimmage Oct. 20.

Not having Pinson and Aiken available could mean the Aggies use a rotation similar to what was used during the team's foreign tour to the Bahamas. The Aggies stuck to a consistent starting lineup of: Deshawndre Washington; DaJuan Gordon; Anthony Roy; Issa Muhammad and Mike Peake for the first three games of the tour before swapping Washington for freshman Deuce Benjamin for NMSU's final game.

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

NM State grabs 99-75 win over Western New Mexico in exhibition game

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State men’s basketball got the chance to play outside competition one more time without the result counting in the record book. NMSU grabbed a 99-75 win over Western New Mexico, a NCAA Division II school, in an exhibition game at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

NMSU leading study to keep pecans from going to waste

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is leading a multistate research project designed to figure out how to keep pecans from becoming inedible and unsellable. A condition known as vivipary, or the premature germination of nuts on trees, has resulted in some regions in Mexico losing...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Silver City Report-the Deming Headlight relaunches, and more

Scott Brocato spoke with Nickolas Seibel, editor and publisher of The Silver City Daily Press and Independent, for the latest top stories for Silver City Report. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
SILVER CITY, NM
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in NOVEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Silver City...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience

EL PASO, Texas -- Wednesday's Powerball drawing was the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot is $1.2 billion dollars. The life-changing amount had El Pasoans thinking about what they would do if they won. One lucky El Pasoan who did win $1 million dollars off a scratch-off ticket back in 2021 told us winning The post Powerball jackpot second-largest in Powerball history; previous winner shares his experience appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe

UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe.  EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces.  She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.  She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 4, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
Still Unsolved

The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass Shooting

Bowling Alley Victims(Bethany Brunelle-Raja/ Las Cruces Sun-News) Ida Holgin was a cook for the Las Cruces Bowling Alley in New Mexico. On February 10th, 1990, she was in the kitchen preparing lunch. The manager — Stephanie Senac — was in the main office going over the receipts from the previous night. Accompanying her in her office was her daughter Melissa, and Melissa’s friend Amy. Shortly before 8:30 that morning, a man with a gun forced Ida into the manager’s office. Once she got there, Ida saw a second gunman with Stephanie and the two little girls. The men appeared to initially be there for the money. They forced Stephanie to give them all of the money in the office, including $5,000 from the safe. Afterward, the two men shot each person in the head in a cold-blooded fashion.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

DA Rosales responded to decision to proceed with removal petition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. District Attorney Yvonne Rosales responded to County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal’s decision to proceed with prosecution of Rosales’s removal petition.  In a statement sent to KTSM Rosales […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman suffers smoke inhalation during Las Cruces apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman resident of an apartment in Las Cruces suffered what is being called minor smoke inhalation during a fire on Delano Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 2. About 5:30 p.m., Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to a fire in an apartment at 1612 Delano Dr. Fire personnel arrived to find […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Mexico man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping and carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, 37, of Las Cruces, was sentenced last week to 372 months in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017, Puga and his co-defendant Sergio Ivan Quinonez-Venegas, 38, from Mexico, approached a man working at […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- A rollover crash involving one vehicle happened at Railroad Drive and Waycross Avenue near Irvin High School in Northeast El Paso. The call came in before 3 am. Fire officials say three people were injured and taken to the hospital. ABC-7's crews saw the car's engine in the middle of the road. We'll be The post Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021. Arredondo is accused of: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a […]
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy