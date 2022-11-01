‘Tis the season: Christmas in Collierville 2022 schedule released

With Halloween past and the trick-or-treaters costumes put away for the year, it is time for Santa Claus’ elves to get busy in Collierville.

Town Square Park is beginning to see ornaments and 250,000 light bulbs in anticipation of the town’s annual tree lighting.

This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will officially kick off the season by lighting the square on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The mayor and aldermen will serve hot chocolate beginning at 5:30 p.m. and live tunes will play until Santa flips the switch at approximately 7 p.m.

If rain tries to spoil the season, the town will shift the event to Nov. 30.

Each year residents pack Byhalia Road between Frank Road and Polo Run for the annual Christmas parade — with an exception of 2020 when the event took a hiatus due to pandemic concerns. This year the 45th parade is on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Each Saturday, between Nov. 26 and Dec. 17, Santa will be in the gazebo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On select evenings , there will be carriage rides on the square.