Hialeah, FL

al
3d ago

Y’all remember when that ugly old lady I think her name was Waters started telling people to get in politicians face that she disagreed with. Well there you go. It started on the left and it’s a pity and it’s a shame and it shouldn’t be happening

Helen Hodowal
3d ago

Go to a flag waving Republican group of people standing on any corner and you will see happy, praying family people. About Jan 6? Where is Mr Eby the Dem who stirred Republicans to act as if they were Democrats, angry and aggressive?

bob churches
2d ago

If this story was about a democrat getting beaten by republicans there would be demonstrations and the media wouldn't shut up!! Double standards, nothing new!!

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison

The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Video shows group of men going after convicted felon arrested over shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Surveillance video shows part of what led up to a recent shooting at a strip mall in Miami-Dade County’s South Miami Heights neighborhood. Devon Parker, who was arrested for firing a weapon when he wasn’t allowed to have one, said the shooting on Oct. 27, near the corner of Quail Roost Drive and Southwest 114th Avenue, was in self-defense.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

BSO: Man impersonated Broward deputy, stole $50K in phone scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of scamming people out of thousands of dollars while posing as a Broward Sheriff's deputy. Raquan Hardy, 25, is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail in Pennsylvania. The investigation started out as a phone scam in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Bar Investigating Parkland Shooter’s Lawyer Who Flipped the Bird

Tamara Curtis, a member of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense counsel, is under investigation by the Florida state bar association, a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday night.News of the inquiry comes a day after Cruz was formally sentenced to life in prison, following an emotional two-day hearing during which the parents of his victims lambasted his attorneys for their conduct over the course of the trial.The Florida bar’s probe was first reported by Miami-based station WPLG. In a statement to The Daily Beast, bar association spokesperson Jennifer Krell Davis confirmed that the investigation was ongoing but...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL

