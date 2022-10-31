ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sonoma County pauses tourism fee for vacation rentals

Leaders of Sonoma County’s publicly funded tourism agency have paused a plan to apply a tax assessment to vacation and short-term rentals following outcry from those smaller lodging operators. Sonoma County Tourism announced plans in October to tack on a 2% Business Improvement Area assessment to nightly rents that...
Pandemic, cannabis industry woes weigh on Sonoma County commercial real estate

The coronavirus pandemic and initial enthusiasm about the legal cannabis industry have significantly shaped Sonoma County commercial real estate in the past several years. In addition, public health orders that shuttered public gathering spaces to contain the virus are now 10 months in the rear-view mirror. But return-to-work decisions continue to weigh on demand for office space, as companies assess how large of a physical workplace they need, according to Shawn Johnson, managing partner of brokerage Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc.
95-year-old Sonoma County winery Pedroncelli names new president

In its 95th year, Pedroncelli Winery in Sonoma County’s Alexander Valley growing region has a new president. Julie Pedroncelli St. John, chair of the board of directors for Geyserville-based J. Pedroncelli Winery Inc., was named president. The move follows the appointment of Dave Trebilcock as general manager. “We have...
Small, medium North Bay businesses increasingly seek outside cybersecurity help

As threats mount, a market is growing for more small and medium-sized companies to sign on with information technology managed service providers for regular service, rather than going from cybersecurity incident to incident, say experts. The market for MSP agreements is booming, valued at $239.71 billion in 2021. The financial...
