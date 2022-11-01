ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Baby Boy [Picture]

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are officially parents of two little ones. The couple welcomed their second child into the world on Oct. 27. The baby boy, Augustine Boone Foehner, is a "gift from our Lord," his mother says on social media. Barrett shared the a sweet sibling bonding photo of their new son alongside their toddler daughter.
Reba McEntire Placed on Vocal Rest

On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Thursday night's (Nov. 3) show in Raleigh, N.C., Friday's show in Columbus, Ohio, and Saturday night's show in Indianapolis, Ind., have all been pushed to December. "My doctor has advised me to go on vocal rest, so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Willie Nelson’s Historic Rural Retreat for Sale for $2.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Willie Nelson's former home in Nashville is on the market for $2.5 million, and pictures show a splendid rural retreat that's a true piece of country music history. Nelson's 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom hand-built log cabin, which the country music icon built for himself, sits on 150 rolling rural acres in Goodlettsville, Tenn., just half an hour outside of Nashville.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
