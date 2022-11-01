Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay bowling businesses are rebounding from pandemic shutdowns
North Bay bowling centers are making a comeback from pandemic shutdowns as people find a need to recreate and even to return to regular nights at the lanes. “With new people coming to bowl, we have all-new league people. We had leagues last year, but regular bowlers were not ready to come back,” said Jim Decker of the 50-lane Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, the area’s largest bowling alley about the pandemic shutdowns.
sonomasun.com
Should the Springs become part of Sonoma?
Posted on November 3, 2022 by Josette Brose-Eichar. This is from the book, A Tale of Two Valleys by Alan Deutschman, published in 2003: “Beyond the working-class haven of the west side came the Springs, which were once known for their natural hot-springs resorts for day-tripping city folks. Long ago the waters dried up and the area became a refuge of the lower classes: Mexican farm hands and homegrown white trash. The Springs also attracted a cohort of liberal political activists and artists and other class-diving bohemians who lived in the dense woods behind a ratty strip of taco joints and bodegas.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa parking lot to become Oxbow South: Hotel, housing, retail proposed for downtown
Four six-story buildings including 130 condominiums or townhouses. A 170-key, five-story hotel. More than 142,000 square feet of commercial space. As many as 336 parking stalls. Such is the plan for building out the space currently known as the south Copia parking lot and gardens. The name? Oxbow South. The...
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
sonomasun.com
Under the Sun: Jennifer Gray Thompson, gamechanger
As CEO of the Sonoma-based nonprofit After The Fire USA, Gray Thompson, influenced by the 2017 wildfires, is a leader in the emerging field of megafire disasters across the American West. Her path to leadership took several turns: she was a high school dropout, a homeless teenager, and a poverty-stricken single mom. But she self-funded her education, ultimately earning a Master’s degree and then began working for the County Supervisor Susan Gorin.
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
berkeleyside.org
Star pastry chef opens hidden pie patio in Berkeley
For the past couple of years, award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has been putting out some of the finest pies in the Bay Area, taking her expertise from fine dining at Eleven Madison Park in NYC, and folding it into grandma-inspired butter bombs sold under the name Pie Society. Originally, her west Berkeley kitchen only sold preorders for pickup, but now customers can sit down and stay a while, as she’s opened a “pie patio” with tables and umbrellas right outside the shop.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
KTVU FOX 2
More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way
OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord march recalls 1985 hanging at BART station
CONCORD, CA (Nov. 3, 2022) — About 30 people marched through the downtown the evening of Nov. 2 with signs, enlarged photos and flyers in remembrance of Timothy Charles Lee, a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree near the Concord BART Station on Nov. 2, 1985.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
Comments / 0