Some rail strikes called off after talks – though others will still go ahead

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
A rail union has called off planned strikes at Network Rail (NR) following progress in talks.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to strike on Saturday November 5, Monday November 7 and Wednesday November 9, running alongside industrial action short of a strike.

The union has now formally withdrawn notices for all strike action and action short of a strike involving thousands of workers at NR.

Be in no doubt – if Network Rail fail to make sufficient progress to resolve this dispute, we will not hesitate to call further industrial action to protect our brilliant members

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union is pressing ahead with its strike against NR and a number of train operators on the same days.

TSSA members at some train operators will take industrial action between November 5 and 9.

Luke Chester, the TSSA’s organising director, said: “We have always said that where constructive talks are taking place, we will refrain from taking industrial action.

“Where employers and/or the Government are blocking progress, we have no choice but to continue with a programme of disruption.

“Our aim has always been to reach a point where we could secure an acceptable offer, and we are now reaching that point in negotiations with what are intensive and detailed discussions.

The last week has seen some intensive talks and progress and we are keen to keep talking to find a solution

“Be in no doubt – if Network Rail fail to make sufficient progress to resolve this dispute, we will not hesitate to call further industrial action to protect our brilliant members.

“We do not strike lightly, and the Government should take heed and allow the train companies under their control to come to the table with serious proposal.”

Tim Shoveller, NR’s chief negotiator, said: “The last week has seen some intensive talks and progress and we are keen to keep talking to find a solution.

“We welcome the TSSA suspension of action, giving talks the best opportunity to find a deal.”

