ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for suspect who robbed local tire shop

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for any information about a suspected burglar who robbed a local tire shop on San Pedro Avenue. Three customer vehicles were stolen, as well as wheels and tires from the store. The suspect is described as having a right arm sleeve tattoo and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO –San Antonio police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered 75-year-old woman. The San Antonio Police Department said Barbara Luthy, who goes by “BJ,” was last seen on September 13 at the 2000 block of San Lucas. Police said BJ is 5 feet...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
SOMERSET, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!

SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree

SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy