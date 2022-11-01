Read full article on original website
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
Inmate on life support after suicide attempt interrupted at Bexar County Jail
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate is on life support after deputies interrupted an early morning suicide attempt at the Bexar County Jail. A detention deputy found the 44-year-old man, who had been arrested for drug possession, around 3 a.m. Wednesday during bed check with a sheet tied around his neck.
Woman wanted for assault after throwing milk cartons, scratching up victim
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On Oct. 28, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosca for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house...
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
Police searching for suspect who robbed local tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for any information about a suspected burglar who robbed a local tire shop on San Pedro Avenue. Three customer vehicles were stolen, as well as wheels and tires from the store. The suspect is described as having a right arm sleeve tattoo and...
Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO –San Antonio police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered 75-year-old woman. The San Antonio Police Department said Barbara Luthy, who goes by “BJ,” was last seen on September 13 at the 2000 block of San Lucas. Police said BJ is 5 feet...
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
Have you seen her? Police searching for missing woman with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO – Police are in need of public assistance to locate a missing woman with a diagnosed medical condition. Vangie Love Vasquez was reportedly last seen on Nov. 2 on the 4000 block of Pecan Grove Blvd. Vangie is around 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds,...
Man hospitalized after being hit by Jeep following an argument, police say
LEON VALLEY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Jeep in Leon Valley. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday off Northwest Loop 410 and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Leon Valley Police said they found the man lying in the...
Undercover officers & private security patrol Market Square after brazen smash-and-grabs
SAN ANTONIO – Several brazen smash-and-grab burglaries are putting renewed focus on security at Historic Market Square. The Trouble Shooters show you what’s made the tourist destination a softer target and what’s being done to keep it safe. We combed through the new city budget and found,...
Man hospitalized after firefighters pull him out of burning home on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters rescued a man after he was overcome by smoke during a house fire on the North Side. The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a home off Cassia Way near Heimer Road. When firefighters arrived, they were told someone was possibly inside the burning home....
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
Big rigs removed from West side neighborhood, but truck parking issue remains
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Across the country, a lack of big rig parking is sparking questions about safety and the supply chain. It's an issue that hits home for the Mesa Creek neighborhood in West Bexar County. For weeks, semi-trucks were parked nearly bumper-to-bumper along Krie Trail. Residents call them a...
San Antonio woman celebrates 108th birthday!
SAN ANTONIO - She survived two world wars, and two pandemics, and has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Wishing a very happy birthday to Sara Muniz. Born on Nov. 3, 1914, Sara is turning the big 108!. This was the scene this afternoon, surrounded by family, over at...
Kitten injured in 25-foot fall during attempted rescue from tree
SAN ANTONIO - A kitten stuck in a tree for over two days was injured during an attempted rescue at the Lennox Apartments on San Antonio's Northside. Mary Rendon recently adopted a kitten named Fluffy. Widowed and disabled, the little fur ball provided just the companionship Mary so badly needed.
