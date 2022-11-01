ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
penncapital-star.com

Pro-Israel group renews attack on Summer Lee days ahead of general election

In the race for Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, a pro-Israel group is renewing its attack on Democratic candidate Summer Lee. United Democracy Project, a political action committee affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, launched a $78,684-direct mail campaign on Wednesday – just days before the Nov. 8 general election, attacking Lee for her “dangerous views of the U.S.-Israel alliance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy