Dates and line-up for Strictly Come Dancing tour revealed

 3 days ago
The dates and line-up for the 2023 tour of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced.

Strictly finalists Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola will be among those performing in glamorous costumes live for audiences across England, Wales and Scotland.

Other Strictly performers in the line-up include top competitors Dianne Buswell, Carlos Gu, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

The dancers will begin their 31 separate dates at Hull’s Bonus Arena on May 2 before ending their performances at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on May 30.

Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, who is also directing this tour, said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour.

“We will be dazzling audiences across the country with the dance and choreography at the highest possible standard.

“To see these dancers coming together to perform on this scale is a joy for me as a director and Strictly fans are in for a real treat.”

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour will go on-sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am at StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.

