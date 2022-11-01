ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rishi Sunak under pressure to attend Cop27 as Boris Johnson confirms he’ll go

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yilgi_0iudSxch00

Boris Johnson has confirmed he will attend the Cop27 conference in Egypt, piling further pressure on Rishi Sunak to backtrack on his decision to snub the climate summit.

The former prime minister said he was “happy to go” to Sharm El Sheikh for the United Nations meeting opening on Sunday.

However, Mr Sunak is leaving his own decision to the last minute, having initially ruled out attending before signalling he could U-turn in the face of widespread criticism.

The Prime Minister’s own climate adviser Alok Sharma had said he was “disappointed” that Mr Sunak was not planning to attend.

But the decision of his arch-rival and former Downing Street neighbour to attend will make it even harder for Mr Sunak to resist going.

Mr Johnson told Sky News “yes, as it happens” he will be attending, adding: “I was invited by the Egyptians so I’m very happy to go.”

Asked if his successor in No 10 should go too, he said Mr Sunak has a “massive amount to do” with the Government’s domestic agenda, adding: “I happen to have a particular interest.”

Mr Johnson argued it has become “unfashionable” to talk about the Cop26, which he hosted in Glasgow last year.

“I want to talk a little bit about how I see things and how we see things in the UK,” Mr Johnson added.

Initially Downing Street said Mr Johnson would not be attending because he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges”, as he works on the autumn budget.

But on Monday he changed tack, with No 10 saying that the decision was now “under review” as “substantial progress” was being made on his economic plans.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman could not confirm on Tuesday afternoon whether Mr Sunak would be attending, saying talks are ongoing between him and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

I live ‘rent free’ in Rishi Sunak’s head, Jeremy Corbyn tells MPs

Jeremy Corbyn believes he “lives rent free” in Rishi Sunak’s head given the Prime Minister’s repeated reference to him during attacks on Sir Keir Starmer. The former Labour leader criticised Mr Sunak for giving a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 agenda on national security during Prime Minister’s Questions.
newschain

King to host Cop27 reception at Buckingham Palace

The King will host a Buckingham Palace reception for business figures from across the globe and NGOs ahead of the UN climate change summit Cop27. Charles will welcome more than 200 guests to the royal residence including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who reversed his decision to skip Cop27 in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and Boris Johnson.
newschain

Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action

Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”. The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a...
newschain

Inflation is the number one enemy, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said inflation is the “number one enemy”, as he vowed to rebuild trust in the Government following Liz Truss’s calamitous tenure in No 10. The Prime Minister said he is doing everything he can to “grip” the issue and limit rises in mortgage repayments, as the Bank of England is forced to put up interest rates to curb rising prices.
newschain

Three teenage girls died after failures at ‘unstable and overstretched’ hospital

Three teenage girls died after “multifaceted and systemic” failures in NHS mental health care, an independent investigation has found. Christie Harnett, 17, Nadia Sharif, 17 and Emily Moore, 18, had all been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and had been patients at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.
newschain

Danish leader to quit in bid to form new cabinet despite win

Voters in Greenland secured the last two seats necessary for the centre-left bloc of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to win Denmark’s general election. But Ms Frederiksen plans to resign later on Wednesday, because the Social Democratic leader wants to attempt to form a new government with broader support across the political divide — something she had suggested before the election.
newschain

Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election

Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former PM Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election. A statement said Mr Lapid congratulated Mr Netanyahu and has instructed his office to prepare an organised transition of power. “The state of Israel comes before any political...
newschain

Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair hit out at The Crown ahead of upcoming series

Former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair have hit out at The Crown’s depiction of them. The upcoming fifth series is expected to show Charles, played by Dominic West, cutting short a holiday with Diana, Princess of Wales, to host a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991, at which they discuss potentially ousting the Queen.
The Independent

Tory MPs urge Rishi Sunak to calm fears over soaring New Year energy bills

Conservative MPs have joined demands for Rishi Sunak to act on the risk of soaring energy bills in the New Year, piling pressure on him to end the uncertainty.Several ministers’ aides are among Tories who have signed up to a campaign launched by more than 60 charities to boost support for the 7 million households already living in fuel poverty.They want “urgent clarification” of what help will be available next year to pay sky-high bills – after Liz Truss’s promise of a two-year freeze was torn up as unaffordable.And some go further, demanding immediate help for the poorest people...
newschain

Alleged US fugitive using ‘tactic’ to delay proceedings, court told

A man facing extradition to the US is using a “tactic” to try to delay his hearing, a court has heard. The 35-year-old – who courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi – is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
UTAH STATE
newschain

Camilla holds her first audience as Queen Consort

The Queen Consort has carried out her first audience in her role as consort to the King. Camilla met face to face with Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho, with the pair chatting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning. Performance poet, playwright and children’s author Coelho’s acclaimed...
newschain

Putin ‘weakened’ by Ukraine war but no leadership change expected ‘anytime soon’

Vladimir Putin has been “weakened” by the invasion of Ukraine but the world should not expect a leadership change in Moscow “anytime soon”, Western officials believe. The Russian military has suffered a series of humiliating blows on the battlefield in recent weeks, with the momentum behind Ukraine’s armed forces heading into the winter.
newschain

G7 ministers state ‘unwavering commitment’ to Ukraine

Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialised democracies have rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations, wrapping up two days of talks in...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

‘Stark warnings keep coming’, says Sharma as he urges faster action on climate

The “stark warnings keep coming” on climate change, Cop26 President Alok Sharma has said as he warned that much faster action was needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking ahead of Cop27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the UK’s lead on climate said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had reduced the focus on climate change this year but that countries “need to be able to do more than one thing at a time”.
newschain

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan shot

A gunman has opened fire at a campaign lorry carrying Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, injuring him and killing one of his supporters. Mr Khan was hit in the leg but escaped serious harm, party official Asad Umar said. A suspect was immediately arrested at the scene and...
WASHINGTON STATE
newschain

Martine Croxall returns to BBC News following 12 days off-air

Martine Croxall has returned to presenting BBC News after 12 days off-air following claims she had showed bias when Boris Johnson pulled out of the Conservative leadership contest. The 53-year-old broadcaster was taken off TV following an episode of The Papers on October 23 where she made “several remarks and...
newschain

Sunak ditches Truss plan to move British embassy to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak has abandoned controversial plans by his predecessor to move Britain’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Downing Street disclosed. Liz Truss, when she was prime minister, ordered a review into whether the UK should follow the Trump administration in relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv. Asked whether the...
newschain

North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles, with at least one landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area. The...
newschain

New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships

Italy’s new far-right led government adopted a measure on Friday formalising the closure of its ports to rescue ships run by humanitarian groups, as four vessels with more than 1,000 migrants continued to press for a safe port. Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi told reporters Italy would allow a German...

Comments / 0

Community Policy