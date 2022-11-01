Read full article on original website
These hot Oregon House races could weaken Democrats’ stronghold
Democrats have dominated the Oregon House for the past decade, but many pundits see a very real possibility that Republicans will flip at least two seats this month, thereby undermining Democrats’ supermajority. The Oregonian/OregonLive has identified eight House districts that may be in jeopardy of flipping from Democratic to...
Oregon mobile home community owner under investigation for possible voter intimidation
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Elections Division is investigating a mobile home community owner for possible voter intimidation, the Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday. In a complaint sent on Oct. 27, the Elections Division notified Brian Johnson, who owns a mobile home community in Johnson City...
Oregon governor candidates want more accountability, parental choice in schools
Oregon students lost huge ground in math and reading during the COVID-19 pandemic, sliding further behind than most other students across the country. Fewer high school graduates are going to college. Poor performance on state and federal tests underscored the urgency for Oregon’s educators to help students recover lost ground.
What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown
PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging
We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
Oregon governor candidates: How would they expand mental health and addiction services in Oregon?
Oregon has for years ranked near the top nationally for rates of mental illness and addiction, according to various reports. At the same time, access to mental health care just average according to Mental Health America and availability of addiction treatment was the lowest in the nation in 2020 according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
Oregon’s Measure 114 prompts fierce gun control debate in final campaign days
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, those behind Measure 114 made an emotional case for their cause. At Augustana Lutheran Church, 170 tolls of a church bell rang out to represent the 170 people who have died from gun violence in Oregon this year. If passed the ballot measure would...
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races
Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent
Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
Oregon tops HUD’s ‘House America’ goals to re-house hundreds of people, create homes with supportive services
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The state of Oregon said Tuesday it has met the commitments it announced in August when it joined the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s House America initiative to address the nation’s homelessness crisis. Oregon Housing and Community Services committed to re-housing...
Oregon nurses union wants lawmakers to toughen ‘safe staffing’ law; hospitals say it would worsen crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A union representing Oregon nurses said Wednesday it is asking lawmakers next year to pass tougher laws requiring minimum nursing staff levels at the state's hospitals -- including possible $10,000-a-day fines for violators. But the state hospital association said that would make their current crisis situation even worse.
Oregon mayor arrested for attempted murder in alleged road rage shooting
Here is the press release the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. Parkdale, Ore. – A suspect is in custody following a shooting that took place near Parkdale on the evening of October 31st, 2022. Dowen Jones, of Rufus, Oregon, was lodged at the Northern Oregon Corrections (NORCOR) facility on multiple counts, including Attempted Murder.
Oregon candidates for governor on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations for children. The CDC will make the next and final decision whether to add it to the next vaccination schedule. Oregon has eight...
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?
Oregon voter turnout lags behind that in previous election cycles, with just 29% of ballots reaching county elections offices by the end of Thursday, the state reported Friday. In the 2014 and 2018 midterms, 33% of voters had gotten their ballots in at the same point. In a state with...
Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches, Nov. 1
Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.
14 Oregon UPS facilities fined for hazardous waste violations as part of nationwide settlement with EPA
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
