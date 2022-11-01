ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown

PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging

We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Employee of Senate candidate threatens supporter of opponent

Carolina Malmedal said her employee reacted to 'bullying' the Hillsboro Republican experienced online.It's no secret that election season can get combative. But while most of the jabs and counterpunches traded on the campaign are figurative, in the race for Oregon Senate District 15, they got a little more literal last weekend when a Facebook exchange led to an employee of one candidate threatening a supporter of another. A supporter of Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, the incumbent in the race, commented on a Facebook post by Republican challenger Carolina Malmedal on Saturday morning, Oct. 29. "Vote for Janeen Sollman," wrote Alexander...
HILLSBORO, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon mayor arrested for attempted murder in alleged road rage shooting

Here is the press release the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. Parkdale, Ore. – A suspect is in custody following a shooting that took place near Parkdale on the evening of October 31st, 2022. Dowen Jones, of Rufus, Oregon, was lodged at the Northern Oregon Corrections (NORCOR) facility on multiple counts, including Attempted Murder.
RUFUS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
TALENT, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches, Nov. 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy