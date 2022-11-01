Read full article on original website
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of […]
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close. A decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights boosted Kelly’s chance of holding the independent and moderate Republicans crucial to her victory four years ago. But she’s also stayed largely on a message that Kansas is back after past budget woes to counter Schmidt’s attempts to tap voter frustration with inflation and crime. And an independent candidate could hurt Schmidt with the right.
Transgender voters face Voting I.D. obstacles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transgender voters across the United States could face disenfranchisement because of voter I.D. laws. Liam Douglas, a Trans-man, is now eligible to vote after complying with Indiana voter I.D. laws and fulfilling his publication requirement; he says it wasn’t cheap nor easy. “It’s been about...
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement Friday that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case. In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to consider charging nine people, including Matthew DePerno, Nessel’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.
California governor pardons abortion activist from 1940s
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s. He acted Friday, days before Californians finish voting on enshrining increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. Laura Miner was convicted in 1949 of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. She was sentenced to four years in prison on the twin felonies, and died in 1976. California’s original 1850 Constitution criminalized abortions. Miner was among those who provided them at a time when abortion was still illegal in California except when necessary to protect a woman’s life.
Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward
A legal challenge to Indiana’s ballot access law will move forward after a federal judge ruled last week that the lawsuit brought by the Indiana Green and Libertarian parties requires a “fact-intensive” review. The lawsuit was filed in March in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana. It alleges that minor parties […] The post Judge rules ballot access lawsuit filed by Indiana Green, Libertarian parties can move forward appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
2022 Voting Guide: What you need to know about voting in the midterm election
INDIANAPOLIS — This year, Indiana voters return to the polls to elect one U.S. senator, nine U.S. representatives, secretary of state, treasurer of state and auditor of state, as well as hundreds of local lawmakers. There are also a host of school board candidates and several school referendums on...
High costs, economy, abortion top last Pappas-Leavitt debate
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Chis Pappas has accused his Republican challenger of treating politics as a performance without offering solutions to problems, while Karoline Leavitt has accused the Democratic incumbent of being a partisan problem creator during their third and last debate. The candidates for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Thursday offered contrasting views on rising costs and the economy, as well as abortion, among other issues. Pappas, who is seeking a third term, said he was proud to have worked on getting a record amount of money in heating assistance to New Hampshire families and is working on ways to move more goods to market, strengthen the workforce and deal with housing shortages. Leavitt accused him of supporting trillions of dollars in reckless spending.
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
‘Happy’ and ‘mad’: 2 visions in Colorado governor’s race
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic governor, Jared Polis, has emphasized in his reelection campaign his efforts to ease inflation’s burdens on families and fight crime while touting first-term triumphs in health care affordability, public education funding and climate policy. Crime, drugs, inflation and underperforming schools are the chief talking points for his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and successful entrepreneur. Ganahl is targeting women voters with a “#MadMom” campaign and vows to shrink government, eliminate income taxes and ask voters what to do about abortion rights. Once a swing state, Colorado has shifted to blue over the past decade and Ganahl is trying to become its first Republican governor since 2007.
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria, under a rule approved by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine in a joint meeting Friday voted to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public comment period. Many doctors, mental health specialists and medical groups have argued that treatments for transgender youth are safe and beneficial, though rigorous long-term research is lacking.
Sue Ann Mitchell Elected 2nd VP Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS – Kosciusko County Council President Sue Ann Mitchell was elected second vice president of the Association of Indiana Counties (AIC) Board of Directors. She began her term on Tuesday. Board elections were held during the AIC’s annual conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of...
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
Report shows a widening misalignment between job growth and educational attainment in Indiana post-pandemic
A new report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy takes a deeper look at the job market and postsecondary education following the pandemic. Jason Kloth, president, and CEO of Ascend Indiana said there was one key takeaway. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the demand for degreed talent, while subsequently reducing demand for...
NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board says Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant when workers sought to unionize. An NLRB complaint seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide them with back pay. Employees at the Chipotle in Augusta, Maine, were the first to file an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location. A Chipotle executive says the closing had nothing to do with union activity,
