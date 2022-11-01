ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan

Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washington Examiner

Fists again in Michigan

Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming

ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?

Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
EAST LANSING, MI
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State football will reportedly try to flip 5-star QB Dante Moore

Michigan State football’s 2023 class got a little slimmer on Wednesday night as three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson decommitted. The Texas native has been fighting through an injury all season long and hasn’t been evaluated much because he just can’t seem to stay healthy. It seems like this may have something to do with him leaving the Spartans’ class, but now Mel Tucker and Co. are in need of a quarterback.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
965thecave.com

Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule

Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
High School Football PRO

Dexter, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Lyon High School football team will have a game with Dexter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
DEXTER, MI
