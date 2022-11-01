Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Price Prediction 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
michiganradio.org
John U. Bacon on Michigan State football suspensions and the road ahead for Michigan
Michigan and Michigan State faced off last weekend, but what happened after that football game in Ann Arbor has gotten more attention than the game itself. MSU has since suspended a total of eight players for their roles in the violent post-game conflicts in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Police and the Big Ten Conference are still investigating.
Michigan State football: 3 bold predictions vs. No. 16 Illinois in Week 10
On to the next. Michigan State football’s mentality should be just that after losing to Michigan last weekend at the Big House and then the ugly incident that ensued in the tunnel. We won’t spend any more time talking about that because I feel like we’ve beat that horse...
4 things to watch for Michigan Football before Ohio State
With The Game quickly approaching, here are four things that I’m looking out for as Michigan football prepares to take on Ohio State in three weeks. As Michigan football fans, especially in the Jim Harbaugh era, we expect to be toe to toe with Ohio State. While that hasn’t...
Washington Examiner
Fists again in Michigan
Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
Michigan basketball defeats Ferris State in exhibition, 88-75: Game thread replay
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). ...
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Where Does MSU Football Go From Here?
Now that eight Michigan State football players have been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) for their roles in last Saturday's melee in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium, what happens now with MSU Football? And we'll keep this to the on-field effect of what happened last Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Projecting starting lineup, rotation for Michigan men’s basketball to begin the 2022-23 season
College basketball is nearly upon us. Michigan’s season technically begins tonight with an exhibition game against Ferris State, but the regular season begins on Monday with a home contest against Purdue Fort Wayne. With the season just around the corner, here’s what I project to be the starting lineup...
Maize n Brew
Survey: Did the CFP committee get Michigan’s initial ranking correct?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Team 143 is steadily building momentum after a 29-7 victory over MSU on Saturday, and...
spartanavenue.com
Michigan State football will reportedly try to flip 5-star QB Dante Moore
Michigan State football’s 2023 class got a little slimmer on Wednesday night as three-star quarterback Bo Edmundson decommitted. The Texas native has been fighting through an injury all season long and hasn’t been evaluated much because he just can’t seem to stay healthy. It seems like this may have something to do with him leaving the Spartans’ class, but now Mel Tucker and Co. are in need of a quarterback.
Tucker on fight: ‘I’m not here to make any excuses’
Tucker said it is a privilege to play and coach in the rivalry and it needs to be treated that way.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Fallout from tunnel incidents after Michigan-Michigan State
EAST LANSING, MI -- The Paul Bunyan Trophy is back in Ann Arbor after the Michigan Wolverines took care of business against the Michigan State Spartans last Saturday night, but it’s what happened after the game in the tunnels of the Big House that has stolen the conversation and marred the 115th meeting between the two rivals.
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Big problems in the Big House tunnel; restaurant revamps old lumber mill
I was off last week getting hopelessly lost in the Upper Peninsula woods on a bird hunting trip. I’ve since found my way back to Ann Arbor, but after getting caught up on the news, part of me wishes I was still up in the woods. troubles in the...
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
965thecave.com
Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
Dexter, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Lyon High School football team will have a game with Dexter High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Washtenaw County, Ypsilanti take aim at political activity of Michigan companies
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Elected officials across Washtenaw County are taking aim at the political activities of Michigan corporations they say have backed lawmakers who support restrictions on voting. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners and Ypsilanti City Council this week each passed similar resolutions drafted as part of advocacy...
