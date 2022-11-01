Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO