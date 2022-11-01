ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in NJ were preventable

TRENTON – Nearly all the pregnancy-related deaths in New Jersey between 2016 and 2018 could have been prevented, according to a state Department of Health report issued Thursday. The New Jersey Maternal Mortality Review Committee report finds 39 of 44 pregnancy-related deaths identified in that period were preventable. Another...
Urgent cookie recall: Potentially deadly allergen found in these cookies

Consumers who recently purchased Hammond’s Salted Caramel Cookies should know the company has a recall in place because the product might contain peanuts. The ingredient isn’t listed on the label, turning the cookies into potentially fatal food for buyers who suffer from severe peanut allergies. Not to be...
Another cheese recall: 13 more cheeses you need to throw out now

Cheese fans who purchased Zerto Fontal products from Whole Foods Market or Old Europe Brie and Camembert products from various other markets should be aware of two separate recall actions. The Whole Foods Market cheese recall involves products that might contain undeclared eggs, an allergen that can trigger adverse reactions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Why New Jersey doesn't let people pump their own gas

New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WARNING: Gigantic Recall Issued for Popular Shampoo Products

Have you bought hair products recently? If yes, you might want to double-check what you purchased. I usually buy the same products over and over again, but sometimes out of the blue, I'll go rogue and buy a brand-new one that I've never used before. Sometimes it works out, but...
This is how much you need to earn in NJ to be middle class

You hear a lot about the “middle class” and what’s being done or not done for people in that group. But who, exactly, is in that cohort?. As quoted in an article by GOBankingRates.com, the Pew Research Center defines middle class pretty broadly, including people who earn two-thirds of the US median income up to those whose income is double the U.S. median.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Are NJ grocery shelves about to run out of food? Businesses warned

There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks. I remember when COVID first started, my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays

MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
MATAWAN, NJ
Rutgers study: Why are babies dying within 1 week of birth?

Infants who die during the first week of life should not simply be grouped in with infants who die in the first month, according to research out of Rutgers University. Researchers found that determining a cause for sudden deaths that occur within one week of birth appears to be more difficult than determining a cause for sudden infant deaths that occur later on.
Claire Kempner: Budd has done nothing to fight inflation

Raising three kids is a constant juggling act. Driving them to and from school, soccer and play dates, buying supplies for school, washing their clothes, and making a dinner that all three of them might actually eat is a struggle — and expensive. As inflation continues to impact families across North Carolina, we need leaders who are focused more on solving problems, not creating them. We deserve leaders that are serious about getting the cost of living under control, not distracted by political games. I...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rising prices, so let’s bail on traditional Thanksgiving food

Could this be my year? Maybe this could be the year. My whole life I've been trying to convince people not to be such conformists when it comes to Thanksgiving food. Listen, it's a great holiday. You have many lucky people with four-day weekends. Three of those four follow the gathering day so there's tons of recovery time. (Recovery not just from stuffing yourself but also from all that quantity time you spend with family.) You have football to watch. The Christmas season to start embracing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

