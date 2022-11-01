There is a real possibility that our New Jersey grocery store shelves will be barren in less than two weeks. I remember when COVID first started, my husband and I went to Costco to stock up and it was a jarring experience. There were hundreds of other people doing the same thing and we were all lined up outside being let in 20 people at a time. It was scary. Inside, the shelves were getting bare and I started to cry.

2 DAYS AGO