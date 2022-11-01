Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Clayton News Daily
Falcons BREAKING: Starters A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson Ruled OUT vs. Chargers
The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will look to get over .500 for the first time since 2017 when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday, but they'll have to do so without a pair of starters. The Falcons have declared All-Pro corner A.J....
Clayton News Daily
Cooper Kupp Will Play for Rams vs. Buccaneers, McVay Says
Rams fans and fantasy football managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is available to play this weekend against the Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Kupp sustained an ankle injury with just over a minute left...
Clayton News Daily
Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Clayton News Daily
Bears’ Eddie Jackson on This Week’s Trades: ‘What Are We Playing For?’
The Bears were active prior to the NFL’s trade deadline, selling key defensive players Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith in separate deals while adding wide receiver Chase Claypool in another. The moves were meant to help Chicago for the future, but one player was more confused than anything. Safety...
Clayton News Daily
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer. After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he...
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Shares Timeline for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return
Ezekiel Elliott missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee injury, and because the Cowboys have a bye this week, the running back will have two full weeks to heal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that the team believes the running back will be healthy when it...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | The Astros’ Clutch Gloves
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The Astros are finally proving they’re the better team. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. That was a nail-biter. The Astros are going back to Houston with...
Clayton News Daily
Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks
It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.
Clayton News Daily
Warriors Resting Top Four Players After 0–4 Start to Five-Game Road Trip
View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors will rest stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on Friday night in the fifth and final game of their road trip against the Pelicans, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Friday night is the second...
