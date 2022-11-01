ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Related
Clayton News Daily

Cooper Kupp Will Play for Rams vs. Buccaneers, McVay Says

Rams fans and fantasy football managers alike can breathe a sigh of relief as star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is available to play this weekend against the Buccaneers, coach Sean McVay said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. Kupp sustained an ankle injury with just over a minute left...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs

View the original article to see embedded media. A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers. Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as...
Clayton News Daily

Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn’t play on Thursday night after he was reportedly upset that the team didn’t trade him by Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the team doesn’t think that will last much longer. After the game vs. Philadelphia, head coach Lovie Smith said he...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Jerry Jones Shares Timeline for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return

Ezekiel Elliott missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee injury, and because the Cowboys have a bye this week, the running back will have two full weeks to heal. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that the team believes the running back will be healthy when it...
DALLAS, TX
Clayton News Daily

SI:AM | The Astros’ Clutch Gloves

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. The Astros are finally proving they’re the better team. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. That was a nail-biter. The Astros are going back to Houston with...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Week 9 Rankings: Quarterbacks

It's time for my Week 9 PPR fantasy football rankings. Let's look around the league! You have to be impressed with the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles and their plus-78 point differential. We're down to two one-loss teams, the Bills and Vikings, after the Giants sustained a loss. At the bottom of the standings, the Lions continue to hold down that spot with a 1-6 record.

