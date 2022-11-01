ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

Eunice-based meat company's direct-to-consumer service now available statewide

Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide. The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billings and COO Chip Perrin announced. To kick off the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300

The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
kadn.com

Rent and utility assistance still available for Lafayette residents

Lafayette, La(KADN)- Times have been hard on families as the cost of rent, water, and electricity bills continues to climb. "If anyone is in arrears, or needs help with the rental or utility bills. They can reach out." Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman wants residents...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy