brproud.com
DCFS receives approval to distribute supplemental benefits for November
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was given permission by the federal government to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for this month. So when should the most recent SNAP benefits show up on EBT cards?. DCFS said, “For current SNAP recipients, all...
USPS Suspends Service In Evangeline, Louisiana
theadvocate.com
Former Chase Bank branch on Government Street sells for $913,000
The former Chase Bank branch on Government Street has been sold for $913,000 to local landowner Phil Witter. North Corporate Properties LLC, a company that lists Witter as president, bought the bank branch at 3012 Government St., according to documents filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Advocate: Guillory updates financial disclosure
Last month, the Advocate reported that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's ethics report was incomplete; now they're reporting he has revised those reports
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
theadvocate.com
Eunice-based meat company's direct-to-consumer service now available statewide
Eunice-based Coastal Plains Meat Co., which launched a direct-to-consumer service in eight regional parishes earlier this year, is now available statewide. The company’s service, Louisiana Beef Direct, is available thanks to a partnership with UPS, Coastal Plains CEO David Billings and COO Chip Perrin announced. To kick off the...
Council Preview: LCG pay raises; new garbage contract
Here is a selection of items on the agendas for this week’s meetings of the City and Parish councils. To see the full agendas, check out the links below:. Parish Agenda (Public Comment Time!) Lafayette 101. Waste collection. LCG relies on private contractors to provide waste and recycling services....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools employees approved for one-time payments up to $1,300
The Ascension Parish School Board approved a one-time payment for full-time and eligible part-time employees for the fall semester of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent David Alexander announced the following amounts in a letter to public schools employees:. Full-time employees hired between Oct. 8 - Dec. 4, 2022: $650. All...
kadn.com
Rent and utility assistance still available for Lafayette residents
Lafayette, La(KADN)- Times have been hard on families as the cost of rent, water, and electricity bills continues to climb. "If anyone is in arrears, or needs help with the rental or utility bills. They can reach out." Lafayette Consolidated Government Community Development and Planning Director Mary Sliman wants residents...
Audit finds former Louisiana police captain was paid $15K for COVID overtime he didn't work
(The Center Square) — A former police captain in Pineville was paid for more than $15,000 in overtime in 2020 and 2021 that he did not qualify for, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Wauguespack issued the results of an investigative audit of the Pinecrest Supports and...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
theadvocate.com
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
theadvocate.com
Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135
An offshore drilling company’s Lafayette office that was the subject of a raid by federal investigators will let go of 135 employees as the company shifts its role in the Gulf of Mexico. QuarterNorth Energy will terminate its Lafayette office, 2014 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 800, and offshore employees...
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
kalb.com
Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video
David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco. A Rapides Parish jury has found David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce, guilty of second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. At Monday’s NRBIA meeting, attendees had...
kalb.com
Couple sues two APD officers and City over traffic stop and roadside interrogation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A New Mexico man and a Dry Prong woman are suing two Alexandria police officers, Chief Ronney Howard, and the City of Alexandria for what they claim was an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation. The couple filed a federal lawsuit in the Western...
