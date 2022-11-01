ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WATCH: NASCAR driver shocks competition with 'ridiculous' video game move

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

NASCAR d river Ross Chastain stunned his competition Sunday at Martinsville Speedway when he pulled off a video game move that put him in contention for the NASCAR Cup championship.

Footage of the move at the Xfinity 500 is going viral after NASCAR released the in-car reactions of drivers watching Chastain hug the wall to propel himself ahead of other drivers.

"That’s literally the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life," Chase Briscoe said.


"What the f*** was the 1 doing?" Erik Jones said. "He actually passed people doing that?"

Brandon McReynolds, Chastain's spotter, was thrilled by the move.

"You made the transfer! You made the transfer, man! That was f****** ridiculous dude!" McReynolds said.

"That was wild, man. That was wild! I don’t know how long you’ve been sitting on that move, but that was f****** incredible."

Chastain admitted after the race where he got the move from.

"Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube. I never knew if it actually worked. I did that when I was 8. I grabbed fifth gear down the back and full committed," he said.

The move punched a ticket for Chastain and the No. 1 car to compete for the championship in Phoenix on Sunday.

