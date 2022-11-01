Charges dropped against Granby Street shooting suspect; released from jail

A man who was once charged for a shooting outside of Chicho's on Granby Street that killed three people is now out of jail.

On Tuesday, a judge dropped charges against Antoine Legrande Jr. They were in connection with a March shooting that left three people dead and two more injured on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

Legrande’s lawyer Eric Korslund said he’s maintained his innocence from the start.

“Essentially, we expect the worst but we hope for the best and this is what we hoped for,” said Korslund. “He’s very, very happy about it and his family is too.”

Portsmouth man Devon Harris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 25-year-old Norfolk woman Sierra Jenkins , a reporter with The Virginian-Pilot, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A third victim, 24-year-old Portsmouth man Marquel Andrews, was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 12.

The victims’ families were in the courtroom Tuesday but didn’t want to speak with media.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said they’re heartbroken.

“I know they’re taking it hard; I don’t blame them; I would too. We’re all taking it hard. We want to hold right person accountable,” he said. “They want closure. They want to see justice done. They want to see the right person arrested.”

Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

The 25-year-old’s lawyer said Legrande told police he wasn’t there the night of the shooting, adding there was no credible evidence linking him to the horrific incident.

“I know this is an absolute tragedy, but our position is he didn't do it, and I think it's crystal clear to me that he didn't do it,” Korslund said. “They just don't have evidence that he did it. I think the most logical reason for that is that he didn't do it.

On Tuesday, only one of the three subpoenaed civilian witnesses showed up in court and that was not enough to prove probable cause so the case has been dropped.

Commonwealth's Attorney Fatehi says they want to hold the correct person accountable and to do so, they need witnesses to come forward and testify about what they saw.

“This was a big scene,” Fatehi said. “There were a lot of people out that night. Logically, there has to be somebody who knows something who has not come forward. I am asking, I am begging those people come forward.”

Prosecutors hope to refile charges against Legrande if more eyewitnesses with information about that day, come forward.

The two civilian witnesses under subpoena who didn’t show Tuesday will have to come to court on November 30 to explain themselves and they could face fines.

Meantime, Legrande’s lawyer said he had a baby girl the morning of the shooting and he’s looking forward to reuniting with his daughter.