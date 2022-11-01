ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Charges dropped against Granby Street shooting suspect; released from jail

By Antoinette DelBel, Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPps4_0iudSMPA00

A man who was once charged for a shooting outside of Chicho's on Granby Street that killed three people is now out of jail.

On Tuesday, a judge dropped charges against Antoine Legrande Jr. They were in connection with a March shooting that left three people dead and two more injured on Granby Street in Downtown Norfolk.

Legrande’s lawyer Eric Korslund said he’s maintained his innocence from the start.

“Essentially, we expect the worst but we hope for the best and this is what we hoped for,” said Korslund. “He’s very, very happy about it and his family is too.”

Portsmouth man Devon Harris, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene, and 25-year-old Norfolk woman Sierra Jenkins , a reporter with The Virginian-Pilot, was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. A third victim, 24-year-old Portsmouth man Marquel Andrews, was hospitalized and died from his injuries on April 12.

The victims’ families were in the courtroom Tuesday but didn’t want to speak with media.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said they’re heartbroken.

“I know they’re taking it hard; I don’t blame them; I would too. We’re all taking it hard. We want to hold right person accountable,” he said. “They want closure. They want to see justice done. They want to see the right person arrested.”

Legrande Jr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

The 25-year-old’s lawyer said Legrande told police he wasn’t there the night of the shooting, adding there was no credible evidence linking him to the horrific incident.

“I know this is an absolute tragedy, but our position is he didn't do it, and I think it's crystal clear to me that he didn't do it,” Korslund said. “They just don't have evidence that he did it. I think the most logical reason for that is that he didn't do it.

On Tuesday, only one of the three subpoenaed civilian witnesses showed up in court and that was not enough to prove probable cause so the case has been dropped.

Commonwealth's Attorney Fatehi says they want to hold the correct person accountable and to do so, they need witnesses to come forward and testify about what they saw.

“This was a big scene,” Fatehi said. “There were a lot of people out that night. Logically, there has to be somebody who knows something who has not come forward. I am asking, I am begging those people come forward.”

Prosecutors hope to refile charges against Legrande if more eyewitnesses with information about that day, come forward.

The two civilian witnesses under subpoena who didn’t show Tuesday will have to come to court on November 30 to explain themselves and they could face fines.

Meantime, Legrande’s lawyer said he had a baby girl the morning of the shooting and he’s looking forward to reuniting with his daughter.

Comments / 15

H8demdemocrates
3d ago

He will not be alive long...someone will be mad enough to do what the court won't. Justice will be served one way or another. it's really sad for the families, even sadder we have a court system that you can't rely on to do the Justice themselves.

Reply(3)
12
shelette coston
3d ago

This is going to be the new form of justice witnesses who don't come to court for federal crimes and killers walk!

Reply
4
Connie Oneal
3d ago

This is sad for those families. I hope they eventually get justice.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

All clear after bomb threat shuts down courts in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — UPATE: Police confirmed that a search had been conducted and nothing had been found. The court system was able to re-open Wednesday morning. The Hampton Police Division was investigating a bomb threat that was placed against Hampton Circuit Court Wednesday morning. According to a tweet, reports...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy