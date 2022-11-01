Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike ban on ministers serving in legislature
Atheists will still be barred under state law, though the U.S. Supreme Court superseded that position. Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, sponsored the amendment before voters now, saying during the legislative hearings it just “cleans up” the legalese. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the ban in 1978 when a delegate to a state constitutional convention challenged her opponent’s standing since he was a Baptist minister.
Tennessee Gov. Lee kicks off bus tour in reelection bid
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and a slew of fellow top Republicans filed out of a tour bus into a restaurant packed with supporters on Thursday, starting the final push in a reelection effort that has so far been defined by doing business as usual as governor, running TV ads and paying no mind to his Democratic opponent, Jason Martin. Lee spent most of his time talking one-on-one to people at Express Lunch in Crossville, the first stop on a dayslong bus tour leading up to Election Day on Tuesday. He also shared some nostalgia with the attendees. The governor said he stopped at the same place for lunch in 2018 on the first day of early voting when he was campaigning. Lee said someone he introduced himself to there told him he already voted for him. He said it was a reminder of the “enormous responsibility we have to protect liberty and defend freedom.” “I got all choked up,” Lee said. “I said, ‘Nobody’s ever told me that before in my whole life.’”
US News and World Report
Nashville: How Tennessee’s Blue Island Was Lost in a Sea of Red
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In the public imagination, Nashville doesn’t seem like a very liberal city. It’s located in the solidly red state of Tennessee, and it’s the home of country music, which has a fan base that leans politically to the right. But a more accurate...
wmot.org
Tennessee governor distances himself from false claims on ballot proposal
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee is distancing himself from a claim attributed to him falsely alleging that employees will be forced to pay union dues if the state’s so-called right-to-work law is not enshrined in the state constitution. Last week, organizers behind the proposed constitutional amendment...
Amendment 4 cleans up unconstitutional prohibition on clergy in legislature
Although not enforced for nearly 50 years, the Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature.
Sidelines
Majority Rules: The Birth of Amendment 3 in Tennessee
Story by Johari Hamilton | Contributing Writer and Kailee Shores | Assistant News Editor. The path a proposed amendment takes to the Tennessee Constitution is a long and winding road. It’s a journey full of seemingly impossible hurdles, including multiple votes by the state Legislature, before it is put to the ultimate test, a “Yes” or “No” decision by Tennesseans.
What’s the difference between right to work and at-will employment?
Right-to-work and at-will employment are two different concepts, though many conflate them.
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights. The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve...
Lawyer explains what Tennessee’s abortion ban means for doctors
One Nashville lawyer says there's misinformation when it comes to the ban law.
ABC News
Tennessee US House candidate's husband has stage 4 cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A Democratic state senator from Tennessee who is running to represent the Nashville area in Congress says her husband has stage 4 cancer. Heidi Campbell tweeted Wednesday that her husband, Andrew, received the diagnosis “out of nowhere” last week. Heidi Campbell said her husband was...
How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races
Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
wmot.org
Former Tennessee First Lady Honey Alexander dies at age 77
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of former Tennessee governor and U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says his wife of 53 years has died at age 77. Known as “Honey,” Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander died surrounded by her family on Saturday at her home outside of the Tennessee city of Maryville.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for trying to gain access to voting machines says there will be no decision before Tuesday’s election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement Friday that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case. In August, the office of Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council to consider charging nine people, including Matthew DePerno, Nessel’s opponent in the Nov. 8 election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kansas governor’s race is close after abortion upheaval
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Both parties see the governor’s race as a tossup in Republican-leaning Kansas. The state leans Republican; it’s a good Republican year, and GOP challenger Derek Schmidt has attacked Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly relentlessly as a Joe Biden liberal. Yet abortion politics are one reason the contest is close. A decisive statewide vote in August affirming abortion rights boosted Kelly’s chance of holding the independent and moderate Republicans crucial to her victory four years ago. But she’s also stayed largely on a message that Kansas is back after past budget woes to counter Schmidt’s attempts to tap voter frustration with inflation and crime. And an independent candidate could hurt Schmidt with the right.
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
wkms.org
Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote
Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.
Kingsport Times-News
Early voting for midterm election ends today in Tennessee
Tennessee’s 14-day period to vote early in the Nov. 8 election ends today. The ballot includes general election races for municipal offices, as well as state and federal legislative seats.
actionnews5.com
Tenn. governor asked to investigate system advocates say enabled Eliza Fletcher’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Criminal justice and victim advocacy groups want accountability and answers after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. Advocates say the system failed to protect her from Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused in the case. On Friday morning, Henderson will be back in court,...
wpln.org
Republican candidates are listed first on Tennessee’s ballots. Here’s why that matters.
The saying “If you ain’t first, you’re last” comes from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but it also holds true in Tennessee politics. A candidate’s placement on the ballot is based on their party affiliation, not alphabetical order. That’s because under the state’s election...
FOX 28 Spokane
Nevada secretary of state refuses to lift hand-count ban
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s secretary of state has declined to lift a ban on a rural county’s controversial hand-count of mail-in ballots. She informed Nye County officials late Friday the modified procedure the county clerk had proposed raises “concerns relating to the integrity of the election.” Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske ordered Nye County to halt it’s hand-counting of ballots last week until after polls close on Election Day. Her order came after the Nevada Supreme Court issued an opinion siding with the ACLU’s objections to the reading of individual votes aloud. Her rejection of a new silent hand-count plan makes it nearly impossible for the hand-count to resume until after Election Day.
